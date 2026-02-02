Toy Drone Crashes Near Ammunition Depot at Polish Military Base

A small toy like drone of unknown origin crashed onto a military base in Przasnysz, north central Poland on January 28, landing approximately 70 metres from an ammunition depot, military police confirmed on Monday, February 2, 2026.

The unmanned aircraft fell onto the premises of the 2nd Radioelectronic Center, a specialist reconnaissance and electronic warfare unit responsible for monitoring radio traffic in northeastern Poland, including activity around the strategically sensitive Suwalki Corridor.

Military police spokesperson Tomasz Wiktorowicz said security officers observed the drone flying over the base before it fell onto the premises. The toy like device was secured and later handed over to military police, with an investigation currently underway.

Wiktorowicz described the device as unsophisticated and possibly controlled using a mobile phone. He stated that the drone likely lost contact with its operator, causing it to crash. No recording devices such as a memory card or SIM card that could transmit data were found in the device.

The military gendarmerie has launched an investigation under Article 212, paragraph 1, item 1, letter a of the Aviation Law Act. The offence involves breaching controlled airspace and carries a possible prison sentence of up to five years.

Radio Zet reported that soldiers on duty observed the drone flying over the base before it crashed. Following an initial inspection, guards reportedly carried the drone into a building on the site. A source quoted by Radio Zet suggested the drone may have been involved in surveillance, although this has not been confirmed.

The base is located approximately 100 kilometres north of Warsaw in the town of Przasnysz. The 2nd Radioelectronic Center specializes in electronic intelligence and warfare operations, making it a highly sensitive military facility.

Authorities across Europe have been on high alert for drones after a series of incidents that have disrupted operations at airports or military facilities. The Polish government has announced plans to create an integrated anti drone system along its eastern border.

Polish Deputy Defense Minister Cesary Tomczyk announced in December 2025 that the country would create an anti drone wall on the eastern border within two years. The new air defense system will be integrated into the existing defense line built ten years ago and will include machine guns, cannons, missiles and drone jamming systems.

Poland has signed contracts worth billions of dollars for anti drone capabilities. The Norwegian company Kongsberg Defense and Aerospace secured a 1.5 billion dollar contract for the supply of 18 PROTECTOR anti drone systems, while Polish authorities signed a contract worth 15 billion zlotys, approximately 4.3 billion dollars, for an integrated unmanned aerial vehicle combat system.

The incident comes months after drones linked to Russia entered Polish airspace in what officials described as a major North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) security concern. In September 2025, several drones crossed into Polish airspace on what officials said was a direct route toward a NATO base supplying weapons and air defense systems to Ukraine.

Poland shot the drones down and triggered NATO’s Article 4 emergency consultations, stopping short of declaring war. It marked the first time since Russia’s 2022 invasion of Ukraine that NATO directly engaged with Russian forces.

Prime Minister Donald Tusk said at the time that Russian drones crossing the border had brought the country closest to conflict since World War II. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky described the drone incursions as a deliberate test of how the alliance would respond, warning that it set an extremely dangerous precedent for Europe.

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said allies were united and prepared to defend every inch of NATO territory. Poland has since intensified border security measures and accelerated plans for comprehensive air defense systems.