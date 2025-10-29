Tourism Sector Targets Higher GDP Contribution

Ghana’s tourism sector is intensifying efforts to raise its contribution to national economy beyond 5.7 percent of Gross Domestic Product as the industry rebounds strongly in 2025.

The tourism sector generated approximately 4.82 billion dollars in revenue in 2024, marking a significant part of the country’s record breaking Gross Domestic Product (GDP), which grew by 5.7 percent overall for the year. The figures are based on data from the Ministry of Finance and the Ghana Statistical Service.

Kofi Atta Kakra, Deputy Director for Corporate Affairs at the Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA), said the tourism sector is implementing projects to scale up tourism’s share of the country’s GDP. He spoke at the launch of the Accra Arts and Crafts Market second edition.

“Initiatives like the Accra Arts and Crafts Market will boost arrivals, deepen cultural exchange and enhance export linkages,” Kakra stressed.

The Accra Arts and Crafts Market is a vibrant hub dedicated to showcasing the diverse and rich artistic traditions of Africa. Its mission is to connect artisans with art enthusiasts from across Ghana and West Africa, including exhibitors from Mali, Burkina Faso, and Nigeria.

Data from the 2024 Ghana Tourism report launched by GTA show that Ghana earned 4.8 billion dollars from international visitors and tourists who came to the country in 2024. The amount represents a 27 percent jump from the 3.8 billion dollars earned in 2023, indicating a significant comeback from the sharp declines experienced during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Kakra highlighted tourism as one of Ghana’s most valuable foreign exchange earners, directly creating employment and indirectly supporting livelihoods across the hospitality, transport, crafts, and agribusiness value chains. With support from government backed programmes such as the Black Star Experience and Beyond the Return, the sector could exceed its current pre pandemic growth levels within the next two years, he noted.

He emphasized that art, culture, and heritage form the sector’s growth strategy, aligning with the Black Star Experience which is structured around seven pillars including audio, cuisine, cinema, aesthetics, fashion, style, and heritage.

To achieve growth targets, GTA is partnering the Ghana Export Promotion Authority (GEPA), Ghana Enterprises Agency (GEA), and Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture to promote the country’s exports. These collaborations will allow local manufacturers to earn from both domestic tourism and international market exposure.

Adnan Mohammed, Manager of Accra Arts and Craft Market, said the exhibition’s second edition was held at the William Edward Barrington Du Bois Memorial Centre for Pan African Culture in Accra. The 10 day market will include activities such as an opening ceremony, a special forum on how to become a professional artist, free breast cancer screening as part of Pink October initiative, followed by a Gala Night and Fundraising Dinner.