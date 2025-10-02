Tourism Official Hails Shatta Wale’s Grammy Milestone as Win for Ghana

A top government official has praised dancehall artist Shatta Wale’s Grammy consideration as a breakthrough moment that extends far beyond one musician’s achievement.

Gilbert Abeiku “Santana” Aggrey, Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA), took to social media to celebrate after Shatta Wale’s song “Street Crown” was entered in the Best African Music Performance category for the 68th Grammy Awards.

“This is a huge step not just for him, but for Ghanaian music on the global stage,” Abeiku Santana wrote, framing the development as evidence of the country’s growing cultural influence.

The Grammy consideration represents a notable shift for Shatta Wale, who just last year sarcastically posted about missing out on nominations. Now, his African Dancehall project has earned official recognition from the Recording Academy.

Announcing the news on October 1, 2025, Shatta Wale emphasized the moment’s broader significance: “This moment is not just about me, it’s about Ghana, Africa and every fan of African dancehall”.

For Abeiku Santana, whose role involves promoting Ghana internationally, the Grammy consideration aligns with efforts to showcase the country’s creative output. The media personality previously played a pivotal role in major tourism initiatives such as the “Year of Return” and “Beyond the Return” campaigns, which drew global attention to Ghana.

The 68th Annual Grammy Awards will be held on February 1, 2026, at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. Whether Shatta Wale secures a nomination when the official list drops remains uncertain, but his entry marks another step in Ghana’s push for recognition in international music’s highest honors.

The artist’s journey from street-level following to Grammy consideration reflects what many see as an evolving landscape for African music on world stages.