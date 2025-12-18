Tourism minister demands accountability as new Accra Marine Drive board takes office

Tourism Minister Abla Dzifa Gomashie inaugurated a new Board of Directors for the Accra Marine Drive Project Tuesday, demanding decisive action to restore discipline and deliver measurable results after years of slow progress on Ghana’s flagship waterfront redevelopment.

Addressing the board, Gomashie stressed that the public expects results and said the Ministry of Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts serves as the project’s principal policy anchor, with members’ performance to be judged by their ability to deliver tangible economic and tourism gains. She charged the board to deliver a legacy project that creates jobs, attracts private investment and strengthens Ghana’s coastal tourism economy, describing the Accra Marine Drive as central to the capital’s long term tourism and urban development strategy.

The minister emphasized that business as usual would no longer be acceptable for the Marine Drive Tourism Development Project, calling for strict accountability and measurable results. She cautioned that national interest, value for money and transparency must guide every decision taken by the board going forward. Gomashie noted that despite its strategic importance, the Marine Drive Project has experienced prolonged delays, and stressed that the initiative must urgently return to a disciplined and results oriented implementation path.

The five member board is chaired by Deputy Minister Yussif Issaka Jajah. Other members are Maame Efua Houadjeto, Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Tourism Authority, Prof. Kobby Mensah, Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Tourism Development Company, Divine Owusu Ansah, Director for Culture and Creative Arts at the Ministry, and a private sector representative. The Ministry’s Chief Director serves as an ex officio member.

Board Chair Jajah welcomed the minister’s directive, assuring her that the board would act swiftly to address implementation challenges. Senior officials present at the inauguration included Geoffrey Tamakloe, Director for Tourism, Kofi Ohene Benning, Director for Administration, Abeiku Aggrey Santana, Deputy CEO for Marketing and Special Duties, Ekow Sampson, Deputy CEO for Operations, Ben Anane Nsiah, Deputy CEO for General Services, Richardson Commey Fio, Special Assistant to the Minister, and Naomi Alabi and Felicity Nelson, Deputy CEOs of the Ghana Tourism Development Company.

The Accra Marine Drive Project covers 241 acres of prime waterfront land stretching from Osu Christiansborg Castle to the Arts Centre in the Ga Mashie enclave. The project is intended to transform Accra’s coastline into a major tourism, commercial and leisure hub. The concept dates back to the era of Ghana’s first President, Dr. Kwame Nkrumah, who sought to position Accra as a leading regional tourism destination in the early 1960s.

Government acquired the land for the project in 2016 through compulsory acquisition under Executive Instrument 59, laying groundwork for large scale redevelopment of the capital’s seafront. The acquisition enabled coordinated planning of the entire waterfront parcel, addressing decades of fragmented development and contested land claims. In 2017, President Nana Akufo Addo’s administration continued to pursue the project’s development objectives, with groundbreaking occurring that year based on designs by world renowned Ghanaian British architect Sir David Adjaye.

The Marine Drive Project is structured as a public private partnership valued at 1.2 billion dollars and designed to create approximately 150,000 jobs while driving economic growth. Adjaye Associates’ masterplan introduces a new waterfront promenade that reimagines the coast as a vibrant leisure and recreation space, creating seamless links between the capital’s most celebrated landmarks and unlocking access to the city’s beachfront. The development will feature hotels, cultural villages, shopping malls, recreational centers, and an amphitheatre for street arts and cultural displays.

Three civic anchors punctuate the promenade, each celebrating Ghana’s rich history. At the heart sits a new centerpiece public park honoring forefathers of Ghanaian independence, extending from Independence Square down to the waterfront with a coastal overlook offering sweeping vistas across the Gulf of Guinea. Anchoring the promenade on the east will be the National Concert Hall, envisioned as a new cultural hub and public convention center next to Nkrumah’s monument. The west end terminates at the rejuvenated Osu Castle and grounds.

The enclave focuses on key tourism categories including business activities situated along Accra High Street, leisure along the seafront, and cultural tourism involving preservation of noteworthy national heritage sites such as Osu Castle, Black Star Square, Asomdwe Park and Kwame Nkrumah Mausoleum. The masterplan emphasizes preserving historic landmarks while introducing contemporary amenities that position Accra as a competitive regional destination.

Gomashie underscored the ministry’s role as the board’s principal policy anchor, urging close alignment with government priorities and sustained collaboration to overcome long standing bottlenecks. She assured the board of her readiness to provide strategic support and timely intervention but made clear that governance discipline and professionalism would be non negotiable. The minister placed the project within broader national context, noting that Marine Drive represents a vision first launched in 2016 under the leadership of President John Dramani Mahama, and charged the board to protect that vision by delivering a legacy project for future generations.

The minister conducted a working visit to the Accra Marine Drive Development Project site in April 2025 to inspect work progress and interact with anchor developer Attachy Construction Limited and consultants. She commended progress made and reiterated government commitment to ensuring successful completion of the Marine Drive Project. The site visit reflected ministerial oversight aimed at ensuring accountability and addressing implementation challenges that have delayed the project.

Implementation of the Marine Drive Project has faced various challenges including land compensation disputes, financing constraints, and regulatory approvals. Critics have raised concerns about potential displacement of low income residents, urban farmers and small businesses, though government has rejected characterizations that the project would become a privatized space of elite consumption. Officials have emphasized that the development includes provisions for community integration and access to public spaces along the waterfront promenade.

The Ghana Tourism Authority conducted a high profile inspection tour of the ongoing project in December 2024, bringing together notable dignitaries including Nii Kwabena Bonnie V, the Osu Alata Mantse, Greater Accra Regional Minister Daniel Nii Kwartei Titus Glover, and former Tourism Minister Andrew Egyapa Mercer. The Osu traditional leader expressed pride in the transformation taking place, noting that the area previously existed in a deplorable state but now showed remarkable progress.

The Marine Drive Project represents the single largest tourism investment project initiated by government since independence. The 241 acre prime beachfront tourism enclave would enhance Ghana’s position as a sought after tourist destination within the West African sub region while providing essential infrastructure to support the country’s developing cultural and creative industries. Project officials have emphasized that successful implementation would generate significant employment opportunities for Ghanaian youth while attracting foreign investment.

The board inauguration signals renewed determination by the Ministry of Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts to ensure the Marine Drive Tourism Development Project delivers tangible outcomes and reclaims its place as a cornerstone of Ghana’s tourism led economic transformation agenda. The minister’s emphasis on accountability and results orientation reflects broader government efforts to improve project implementation across the public sector, particularly for flagship initiatives with significant budget allocations and high public expectations.