Tourism Authority Intensifies Preparations for December in GH Festivities

The Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA) has ramped up preparations for the 2025 edition of December in GH with visible promotional displays across Accra and stakeholder engagements aimed at ensuring safety, compliance and operational excellence during the festive season.

Telescopic flags and strategically placed billboards highlighting the festivities have been installed from Airport Roundabout through key locations across the capital, making the celebrations visible to residents and visitors as December approaches.

The promotional push accompanies a series of high level stakeholder meetings convened by GTA to coordinate efforts among event organizers, industry partners, security agencies and tourism sector players. The most recent engagement took place on November 19 at the Shipper’s Authority, bringing together critical stakeholders across the tourism and creative sectors.

GTA Chief Executive Officer Maame Efua Houadjeto emphasized the need for stronger coordination and disciplined execution as Ghana prepares for another globally anticipated festive season. She said the Black Star Experience, anchored by December in GH, has evolved into a national economic engine driving tourism arrivals, stimulating investment, expanding the creative economy and boosting regional participation.

This year’s robust calendar reflects the increasing confidence the international community places in Ghana as a premium destination, Houadjeto stated. She added that visitors continue to choose Ghana for its authenticity and quality of experience, requiring stakeholders to work collectively to safeguard that reputation.

The CEO outlined three critical operational priorities for the 2025 festivities: strengthening compliance and safety protocols across all event venues, ensuring timely communication and coordination to eliminate last minute disruptions, and enhancing data collection and reporting to support evidence based planning and impact assessment.

She assured participants of the Authority’s support through structured facilitation, responsive inter-agency coordination and swift resolution of operational bottlenecks to ensure an efficient and successful festive period.

The official launch of December in GH 2025 took place earlier this year at the Banquet Hall in Flagstaff House, with Chief of Staff Julius Debrah leading proceedings. He described the initiative as a national movement rather than a government program, urging Ghanaians across all sectors to promote the country’s cultural wealth through digital storytelling and social media.

Minister for Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts Abla Dzifa Gomashie framed the campaign as a cultural renaissance. December in GH has evolved into more than a festive season. It is now a cultural movement, a global call to come home, she declared.

The GTA also engaged security leadership to ensure robust protection during the festivities. In a meeting with Inspector General of Police Dr George Akuffo Dampare, Houadjeto commended consistent professionalism and commitment to national safety. She cited the 2024 Tourism Report showing 65 percent of international visitors consider Ghana one of the safest destinations in Africa.

The Inspector General expressed appreciation for the proactive engagement and assured the GTA of police preparedness to provide robust security before, during and after the festivities. He emphasized that collaboration between both institutions is essential for delivering a seamless and incident free December experience.

Now in its sixth year, December in GH draws tens of thousands of visitors from across the globe, including the Ghanaian diaspora and broader African diaspora reconnecting with their roots. The initiative aligns with the Black Star Experience, Ghana’s global cultural positioning strategy.

First launched during the Year of Return in 2019 and followed by the Beyond the Return campaign, December in GH has grown into a globally recognized phenomenon. Events span from Accra to Kumasi, Cape Coast to Tamale, with celebrities, entrepreneurs and diasporans arriving each year to participate.

The month long celebration features a diverse calendar of curated events across music, fashion, art, nightlife and heritage tourism. Past editions have hosted major concerts, street carnivals, cultural showcases, art fairs and food festivals that contribute significantly to Ghana’s economy and global image.

The GTA opened calls for event proposals in May, inviting organizers, promoters and cultural curators to submit innovative proposals for events scheduled between December 1, 2025, and January 3, 2026. The deadline for submissions was June 16, with successful events to be featured on the official December in GH 2025 calendar.

Annabelle McKenzie, Director of the International Affairs Secretariat, said the authority is excited to work with event organizers who bring fresh ideas and energy to December in GH. It’s a time when the global diaspora comes home to experience Ghana, its culture, warmth, entertainment, food and welcoming spirit, she noted.

The 2025 edition promises to be the most inclusive and globally resonant yet, with the GTA encouraging proposals ranging from grassroots community events to large scale international showcases. The campaign continues to position Ghana as Africa’s cultural capital during the holiday season.

As preparations enter final stages with visible promotional infrastructure across Accra and coordinated stakeholder engagement, the Ghana Tourism Authority has reaffirmed its commitment to maintaining the global credibility of the Black Star Experience and delivering a December season that positions Ghana at the forefront of cultural and tourism excellence.