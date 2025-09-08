Tottenham Rejects Takeover Bids After Levy Exit

Tottenham Hotspur dismissed takeover interest from two separate groups, declaring the Premier League club “not for sale” despite heightened speculation following Daniel Levy’s sudden departure as executive chairman last week.

The north London club confirmed Sunday that majority owner ENIC Sports & Developments Holdings rejected preliminary approaches after Levy stepped down from his role following nearly 25 years in charge. ENIC, controlled by the Lewis family trust, owns just under 87 percent of the club.

Amanda Staveley’s PCP International Finance Limited confirmed Monday it does not intend to make a formal offer for Tottenham, while a consortium led by Dr Roger Kennedy and Wing-Fai Ng under Firehawk Holdings Limited also saw their expression of interest rejected.

The club’s statement emphasized ENIC’s commitment to retaining control despite the leadership transition. “The board of the club and ENIC confirm that Tottenham Hotspur is not for sale and ENIC has no intention to accept any such offer to acquire its interest in the club,” the statement read.

Takeover rules prevent PCP International from returning with another offer for six months, effectively cooling speculation about immediate ownership changes at the north London stadium.

Levy’s departure ended a divisive 25-year tenure that transformed Tottenham’s commercial operations while failing to deliver major trophies. The 63-year-old was appointed in March 2001 and established himself as one of football’s most respected administrators, overseeing construction of the club’s billion-pound stadium.

Peter Charrington will assume the role of non-executive chairman alongside former Arsenal CEO Vinai Venkatesham, who joins in the same capacity. The restructuring forms part of the club’s ambition to improve sporting performance after years of underachievement relative to infrastructure investment.

Staveley, who previously helped facilitate Saudi Arabia’s takeover of Newcastle United, had emerged as a potential buyer amid speculation that Levy’s exit could signal broader ownership changes. Her PCP Capital Partners has experience in high-profile sports investments.

The rejection comes as Tottenham seeks stability following a turbulent period that saw multiple managerial changes and fan protests against Levy’s stewardship. The club has not won a major trophy since the 2008 League Cup despite significant investment in players and facilities.

Sky Sports reported that the Lewis family remains committed to Tottenham’s long-term future and is not looking to sell shares, suggesting ENIC’s control will continue despite the executive restructuring.

The timing of the approaches reflects ongoing uncertainty about Tottenham’s direction under new leadership, though ENIC’s firm rejection indicates the ownership group views recent changes as operational rather than precursors to a sale.