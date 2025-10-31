Tottenham Goalkeeper Alfie Whiteman Retires at 27 for Photography

Former Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Alfie Whiteman has retired from professional football at age 27 to pursue a full time career in photography. The surprising career shift comes just months after he was part of the Spurs squad that won the Europa League in Bilbao. Whiteman departed his boyhood club as a free agent this summer after making only one senior appearance.

Despite having opportunities to continue his playing career, including a six month contract offer from a Championship club, Whiteman chose to leave the sport entirely. He also had a trial with a League One side that could not finalize a deal due to financial constraints. Instead of forging a new path in the English Football League, he decided to follow his other passions.

Whiteman signed with Somesuch, a global production company with offices in London and Los Angeles. The company produced the 2022 Oscar winning live action short film “The Long Goodbye.” His move concludes a gradual disillusionment with the football world that began in his late teens. He told The Athletic that he questioned his happiness within the sport’s insular culture from a young age.

He described the environment as a bubble where players become reflections of each other, immersed in a culture of golf and designer washbags. Whiteman said teammates often called him a hippie, signaling his different outlook. Meeting people outside football, including his ex girlfriend who worked as a model, reportedly opened his eyes to life’s broader possibilities and helped him realize he did not quite fit the stereotypical footballer mold.