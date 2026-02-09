TotalEnergies Signs Record Solar Deal to Power Google Data Centers

French energy giant TotalEnergies has signed two long-term Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs) to deliver one gigawatt of solar capacity to supply Google’s data centers in Texas, marking the largest renewable power deal the company has ever secured in the United States.

The agreements, announced on Monday, will deliver 28 terawatt-hours of renewable electricity over 15 years from two solar farms currently under development in Texas. Construction on the Wichita solar farm in western Wichita County, with 805 megawatts peak capacity, and the Mustang Creek solar farm in Johnson County, with 195 megawatts peak capacity, is scheduled to begin in the second quarter of 2026.

Marc-Antoine Pignon, Vice President of Renewables for the United States at TotalEnergies, said the deals represent the largest renewable PPA volume ever signed by TotalEnergies in the United States. He emphasized that the agreements highlight the company’s strategy to deliver tailored renewable energy solutions that support the decarbonization goals of digital players, particularly data centers.

The solar farms will generate significant benefits for local communities, with several hundred jobs expected to be created during construction. Substantial tax revenues will help fund public services throughout the lifetime of the projects, according to TotalEnergies.

Will Conkling, Director of Clean Energy and Power at Google, said supporting a strong, stable, affordable grid is a top priority as the company expands its infrastructure. He noted that the agreement with TotalEnergies adds necessary new generation to the local system, boosting the amount of affordable and reliable power supply available to serve the entire region.

The PPAs totaling one gigawatt complement separate gross PPAs of 1.2 gigawatts recently secured by Clearway, a California based renewables company 50 percent owned by TotalEnergies, to support Google’s data centers across three United States power markets. These include the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) market, the Pennsylvania-New Jersey-Maryland (PJM) Interconnection market in the Northeast, and the Southwest Power Pool (SPP) market in the Central region.

The deal comes as technology companies face surging electricity demand driven by artificial intelligence infrastructure and data center expansion. Google announced in November 2025 plans to invest up to 40 billion United States dollars in expanding its cloud and AI infrastructure in Texas through 2027.

TotalEnergies has bucked the trend among oil majors by continuing to invest in renewable energy alongside gas fired power plants. The company has expanded its power business in deregulated markets where price volatility can create attractive trading opportunities, including the ERCOT market in Texas.

The French company currently operates a gross portfolio of 10 gigawatts of renewable assets in the United States, including five gigawatts in the ERCOT market in Texas and 400 megawatts in the PJM market in the Northeast. As of the end of October 2025, TotalEnergies had more than 32 gigawatts of installed gross renewable electricity generation capacity globally and aims to reach more than 100 terawatt-hours of net electricity production by 2030.

TotalEnergies and Google previously signed a 15-year PPA in November 2025 for 1.5 terawatt-hours of certified renewable electricity from the Montpelier solar farm in Ohio, which is connected to the PJM grid system to support Google’s data center operations in that state.

The power supply agreements with Google add to those already signed by TotalEnergies with major corporations including Airbus, SWM, Data4, STMicroelectronics, Saint-Gobain, Air Liquide, Amazon, LyondellBasell, Merck, Microsoft, Orange and Sasol. The deals illustrate TotalEnergies’ ability to develop innovative solutions by leveraging its diverse asset portfolio to support customers’ decarbonization efforts.

Data centers accounted for almost three percent of the world’s energy demand in 2024, according to TotalEnergies. The company is building a competitive portfolio that combines renewables including solar, onshore wind, and offshore wind with flexible assets such as combined cycle gas turbine plants and storage to deliver clean firm power to customers.