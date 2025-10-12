TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations, Morocco 2025, Tickets Sales open from 13 October

Ticket sales for Africa’s greatest show, the TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations Morocco 2025, will be launched on Monday, 13 October 2025 with an exclusive 48-hour window for Visa card holders from 09:00 Moroccan time (08:00 GMT).

Fans across Africa and beyond will have the opportunity to secure their seats for the continent’s biggest football celebration.

Visa cardholders will benefit from an exclusive pre-sale window from Monday, 13 October 08:00 GMT until Wednesday, 15 October 2025 08:00 GMT. The general sale will follow immediately after for all other methods of payment.

To offer a smoother and more connected experience, the Local Organizing Committee has officially launched the YALLA App, the platform for Fan ID which supporters will need to purchase tickets, and request E-visa/AEVM to Morocco.

The TotalEnergies CAF AFCON will kick-off on 21 December 2025 to 18 January 2026.

A valid Fan ID created through the YALLA App is mandatory to purchase a ticket. Fans and the wholefootball family are encouraged to complete the Fan ID registration process. Each Fan ID allows thesupporters to buy only ONE ticket per game.

The process is simple:

1.⁠⁠Download the Yalla App – available now on Google Play or the App Store.

2.⁠⁠Apply for your Fan ID and E-visa/AEVM (If needed) through the app.

3.⁠⁠⁠Once you receive your Fan ID, Visa card holders can visit the CAF ticketing platform at tickets.cafonline.com starting from Monday, 13 October at 09:00 Moroccan time / 8:00 GMT to purchase your TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations Morocco 2025 tickets