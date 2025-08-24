Toronto’s Downtown Heart Gets New Name with Deep African Roots

One of Toronto’s most recognizable public spaces will officially become Sankofa Square tomorrow, leaving behind a name tied to slavery’s dark history.

The former Yonge-Dundas Square gets its inauguration celebration on Saturday with free music, food and art filling the downtown landmark.

Sankofa carries powerful meaning in Akan culture. The word translates as “to go back and get it,” representing the idea of learning from the past to move forward wisely. For a city grappling with its colonial legacy, the symbolism couldn’t be more fitting.

The renaming process began in 2023 when Toronto City Council voted to drop the Dundas name entirely. Henry Dundas, the 1st Viscount Melville, had actively delayed slavery abolition during British Parliament debates in the late 1700s and early 1800s. His political maneuvering extended human suffering for years, making his continued commemoration increasingly uncomfortable for many residents.

According to city officials, a committee of Black and Indigenous leaders recommended Sankofa after extensive community consultation. The name change affects more than just the famous square where tourists gather and street performers entertain crowds daily.

Dundas and Dundas West subway stations will also shed their historical baggage, along with the Jane/Dundas Public Library. The scope shows how deeply one problematic historical figure had been woven into the city’s infrastructure over decades.

Tomorrow’s celebration promises to showcase the multicultural energy that defines modern Toronto. Free events will run throughout the day, turning what could have been a simple renaming ceremony into a proper community festival.

City leaders plan to launch a public education campaign alongside the festivities. The initiative aims to help residents understand the transatlantic slave trade’s impact and how seemingly distant historical decisions continue affecting communities today.

The timing feels significant as cities across North America reckon with monuments and names honoring figures connected to slavery and colonialism. Toronto’s approach, centering African wisdom traditions in the replacement name, offers a different model from simple removal.

Secret Toronto reports that Saturday’s events will transform the square into a celebration of the diverse cultures that call the city home. Whether the new name catches on as quickly as locals hope remains to be seen, but the symbolism of moving forward by understanding the past seems perfectly suited for Canada’s largest city.