Toronto Organization Welcomes New Immigrants With Essential Support

The Black Coalition for AIDS Prevention (Black CAP) recently welcomed a group of newly arrived immigrants to Toronto, providing immediate assistance and essential supplies to ease their transition into Canadian society. The reception demonstrated the organization’s commitment to serving African, Caribbean and Black communities beyond its primary HIV and AIDS prevention mandate.

Nicole Thompson, newcomer settlement coordinator at Black CAP, led the reception that offered winter clothing, snacks and essential supplies to new arrivals. Thompson personally greeted each newcomer, emphasizing that they were not alone and highlighting the range of support services available to help them adapt to life in Canada.

The atmosphere at the centre created a safe and supportive environment for newcomers who often face uncertainty upon arrival in a new country. The gesture provided more than material support, offering a message of belonging and an early sense of community during a challenging period of adjustment.

Black CAP has operated in Toronto since 1989 as Canada’s largest Black-specific AIDS service organization, working to reduce HIV transmission within Toronto’s African, Caribbean and Black communities while enhancing the quality of life for those living with or affected by HIV and AIDS. The organization serves a diverse population that includes people living with HIV, queer communities, asylum claimants and other disadvantaged groups.

The organization’s services span food assistance, health and wellness support, legal guidance and social integration programs. Settlement services specifically address the complex needs of Black people living with HIV and LGBTQ community members, who often face HIV stigma and homophobia that prevent them from accessing mainstream settlement services. Many clients migrate to Canada specifically to escape HIV stigma, homophobia, violence, isolation, persecution and trauma in their countries of origin.

Thompson stated that the reception reflects the heart of the organization’s mission. She expressed a desire for every newcomer to feel valued, supported and empowered as they start their journey in Canada. The organization’s motto, “Because All Black People’s Lives Are Important,” guides its commitment to the human rights and dignity of all Black people vulnerable to HIV and sexually transmitted infections.

Black CAP provides culturally relevant outreach, prevention and support services to people infected with, affected by or at risk of contracting HIV. The organization recognizes that social barriers like HIV stigma, racism, homophobia and poverty make its work more difficult, but understanding these barriers strengthens its efforts to deliver comprehensive services.

The organization’s programming includes awareness campaigns, harm reduction programs, newcomer settlement services and peer support groups. This holistic approach responds to the diverse needs of Toronto’s Black population, with services designed for heterosexual women and men, gay, lesbian, trans, bisexual, queer and questioning people, newcomers, youth and others.

Toronto receives a significant proportion of Canada’s new immigrants each year. According to government data, approximately 43 percent of all new immigrants to Canada settle in the Greater Toronto Area, adding significantly to the city’s population. The 2021 census reported that immigrants comprise 46.6 percent of the total population of the Toronto Census Metropolitan Area.

Black CAP operates in downtown Toronto with support from a broad range of government and foundation funders, including the Ontario Ministry of Health and Long-Term Care. The organization offers clients comprehensive services that address immediate settlement needs while providing long-term support for integration into Canadian society.

More than 3,000 Black people currently live with HIV and AIDS in Ontario, with tens of thousands more at risk. Black, African and Caribbean people account for approximately one-fifth of all people living with HIV in Ontario despite making up only one-twentieth of the province’s overall population. At present, Black, African and Caribbean people represent more than one-fifth of all new HIV infections in Toronto.

The organization’s settlement services provide personalized settlement plans, useful and accurate orientation information, and support that recognizes the specific challenges facing Black people living with HIV and LGBTQ newcomers. Black CAP is positioned to deepen its impact and continue serving African, Caribbean and Black communities in Canada with culturally relevant programming that addresses both immediate needs and long-term integration challenges.