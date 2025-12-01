Torgah Wins Genser PGA Championship in Kumasi

Ghana’s leading professional golfer, Vincent Torgah, underlined his supremacy on the local circuit by winning the 2025 Genser PGA Championship at the Royal Golf Club in Kumasi.

The four day tournament, which assembled more than 75 golfers from Ghana and across the sub region, ended with Torgah lifting the coveted title and securing the GH¢70,000 winner’s cheque presented by the leadership of PGA (Professional Golfers’ Association) Ghana. Torgah outplayed 44 other regular professionals to claim victory in the flagship event on the PGA Ghana calendar.

After narrowly missing out on last year’s edition at the Damang Golf Club in the Western Region, Torgah arrived in Kumasi with renewed determination. He opened the championship with an impressive round of 67, positioning himself strongly despite early pressure from competitors including Kwame Ladigi.

He followed up with consistent performances, carding rounds of 72, 67 and 68 over the final three days to seal the title ahead of Zimbabwe’s Victor Mapwanya, Nigeria’s Francis Epe and Ghana’s Kojo Barnni. His total performance demonstrated the form and focus that has made him Ghana’s top ranked professional golfer.

Speaking to the media after receiving his trophy, Torgah said he had trained extensively to prepare for the championship, fully aware of the strength of the field. He expressed gratitude to the PGA leadership and sponsors, adding that he hopes to see more lucrative tournaments organized in Ghana to attract golfers from across Africa and beyond.

This year’s championship, sponsored by Genser Energy and other partners, featured three competitive categories: regular professionals, ladies, and seniors. Regular professionals competed across 72 holes over four days, while seniors and ladies played over three days.

The championship showcased outstanding performances in the ladies’ and seniors’ divisions. In the ladies’ category, Uganda’s Irene Nakalembe emerged champion after seeing off tough competition from Senegal’s Oumy Dieye and Côte d’Ivoire’s Chantel Bebhibro. Ghana’s Constance Awuni and Jessica Tei finished fourth and fifth respectively, representing the country with strong performances throughout the competition.

The seniors’ division delivered one of the event’s biggest upsets when Anthony Gbenyor dethroned long standing champion Emos Korblah with rounds of 72, 71 and 71 to claim victory. The three day battle showcased the depth of talent in the seniors category and marked a changing of the guard in the division.

At the closing ceremony, PGA Ghana President Hans De Beer congratulated the golfers for what he described as exceptional displays of skill throughout the week. He urged them to maintain their form heading into the next season and applauded the Royal Golf Club for its exceptional hospitality.

De Beer also expressed gratitude to Genser Energy for its continued sponsorship, calling on corporate Ghana to invest more in professional golf, which he described as the future of the sport. He emphasized that sustained corporate support remains crucial for developing professional golf in the country and attracting international participation.

PGA Vice President Ahmed Padori, Tournament Director Eric Henaku, and former Tournament Director Reverend Akwasi Prempeh paid tribute to the golfers and acknowledged the commitment of international participants who have consistently supported tournaments hosted in Ghana. Their presence enriches the competitive standard and provides valuable exposure for local golfers.

The Head of Operations at the Royal Golf Club, Professor Benard Baiden, reaffirmed the club’s readiness to support professional golfers and encouraged the PGA leadership to maintain its strategic direction in raising the standards of the sport. He indicated that the golf club will continue supporting the pros and tasked leadership to maintain their style and direction in their quest to improve the standards of professional golf.

The tournament was played in accordance with the rules of golf as approved by the Royal and Ancient Golf of St Andrews, the United States Golf Association (USGA), and the local rules of the Royal Golf Club. This adherence to international standards ensures the championship maintains its credibility and prepares participants for competitions beyond Ghana’s borders.

The 2025 Genser PGA Championship began on Wednesday, November 27 and concluded over the weekend, marking the final and most anticipated event on the PGA Ghana calendar for the year. The competition brought together golfers from six countries, reflecting the growing regional interest in professional golf.

With a total prize purse exceeding GH¢400,000 distributed across all categories, the championship represents one of the most lucrative golf events in West Africa. This financial commitment demonstrates the increasing investment in professional golf and provides meaningful rewards for participants who dedicate themselves to excellence in the sport.

Torgah’s triumph further cements his status as one of Ghana’s most accomplished golfers. His consistent performance throughout the four days and ability to handle pressure from strong international competition showcased the maturity and skill that define elite professional golf.

The tournament’s conclusion marked an exciting end to the 2025 professional golf season in Ghana, with Vincent Torgah’s victory serving as a fitting climax to a year of competitive excellence. As the PGA Ghana looks ahead to 2026, the success of this championship sets a strong foundation for continued growth and development of the sport.