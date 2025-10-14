TOR Set to Resume Crude Refining Operations

After years of dormancy, the Tema Oil Refinery is finally poised to return to its core mandate of refining crude oil by the end of October 2025, marking a significant milestone in Ghana’s efforts to reduce dependence on imported petroleum products.

Godwin Mahama, a Corporate Affairs Officer at TOR, announced during a radio interview on Onua FM that the refinery has completed 98 percent of its comprehensive Turnaround Maintenance Project, positioning the facility to resume operations after prolonged inactivity. The announcement comes as welcome news for an economy heavily reliant on imported refined petroleum products.

For several years, TOR has strayed from its original purpose. Instead of processing crude oil, the state-owned facility has survived by renting its expansive tank farms to Bulk Distributing Companies that import finished products. It’s been a far cry from the refinery’s glory days, but that’s about to change.

The new management team, led by Managing Director Edmund Kombat, has made restoring the refinery’s operational capacity a top priority. During a staff durbar last week, officials confirmed that the Turnaround Maintenance Committee will hand over the plant to the Production Unit on Friday, October 17, 2025. Once the production team completes final inspections, the facility will be ready to receive its first crude shipment.

“Before the third week of this month, the first crude will arrive in the country, and refining will begin,” Mahama told listeners on the Yɛn Nsempa morning show. His comments reflect a sense of optimism that has been building within TOR’s workforce and among government officials who view the refinery’s revival as essential to economic stability.

The implications extend beyond just operational resumption. TOR’s return to active refining could reshape Ghana’s petroleum product supply chain and ease pressure on foreign exchange reserves. Currently, the country imports nearly all its refined petroleum products, a practice that drains foreign currency and weakens the cedi.

Mahama explained that if TOR can meet approximately 60 percent of local market demand, Ghana will save substantial foreign currency, strengthen the cedi, and support broader economic stabilization efforts being pursued by the Finance Ministry and GOLDBOD. The refinery’s reactivation also promises to create employment opportunities in a sector that has seen job losses during the facility’s idle years.

President John Mahama’s administration has thrown its weight behind the refinery’s revival. According to the Corporate Affairs Officer, the President has consistently emphasized that TOR must work again because when it operates, it brings employment and strengthens Ghana’s foreign exchange position. This political support has been crucial in securing resources and maintaining momentum for the turnaround project.

The journey to this point hasn’t been without challenges. TOR has faced financial difficulties, debt restructuring issues, and technical hurdles that kept it offline for years. However, the current management’s focus on returning to core operations, combined with the completion of essential maintenance work, suggests that the refinery is finally on solid ground.

What makes this restart particularly significant is the timing. Ghana, like many developing economies, has been grappling with energy security concerns and the economic strain of importing expensive refined products. TOR’s return to operation addresses both issues simultaneously while adding local value to the petroleum sector.

The refinery’s design capacity and infrastructure remain intact, which means once operations begin, TOR can potentially process significant volumes of crude oil. While the facility won’t eliminate Ghana’s need for imported petroleum products entirely, meeting 60 percent of domestic demand would represent a substantial shift in the country’s energy landscape.

For Ghanaians watching fuel prices and worrying about the cedi’s strength, TOR’s revival offers a glimmer of hope. It won’t solve all economic challenges overnight, but it represents a step toward greater self-reliance in a critical sector. The next few weeks will be telling as the refinery receives its first crude shipment and begins the delicate process of ramping up production after such a long hiatus.