TOR Prepares October Restart as Population Boom Drives 900% Energy Demand Surge

Ghana has positioned itself to dominate West Africa’s energy sector through an ambitious Tema Oil Refinery (TOR) revival strategy targeting 100,000 barrels per day capacity as regional population doubles and energy demand increases tenfold over the next 25 years.

TOR is on track to restart operations within weeks following turnaround maintenance on its crude distillation unit, according to Acting Managing Director Edmond Kombat, speaking at the concluded Africa Oil Week (AOW) in Accra. The state-owned refinery represents Ghana’s cornerstone strategy for regional energy security as West Africa faces unprecedented demographic transformation.

Management’s immediate priority is proving the facility can operate profitably at its current 45,000-barrel-per-day capacity, with longer-term goals to scale output to 100,000 barrels per day and establish Ghana as the reliable source of refined products across sub-Saharan Africa.

The strategic imperative stems from population projections showing West Africa rising from 450 million people today to nearly 900 million by 2050, creating energy demand that could grow tenfold. Ghana’s 24-Hour Economy programme depends heavily on energy security to support round-the-clock industrial operations across manufacturing, agriculture, and logistics sectors.

Kombat warned that countries failing to invest in refining infrastructure now will face serious energy insecurity while those acting decisively “will be the Singapores of West Africa in 25 years’ time.” The statement reflects growing recognition that energy infrastructure determines regional economic leadership positions.

The International Energy Agency (IEA) forecasts global energy demand increasing 25% over the same period, with fossil fuels maintaining significant roles despite renewable energy expansion. Crude oil remains indispensable for petrochemical industries producing plastics, fertilizers, and industrial materials essential to economic development.

TOR’s revival includes comprehensive operational reforms eliminating inefficiencies through daily reconciliations, independent monitoring, and digitization projects. The refinery plans capacity scaling through modular construction projects deliverable faster than traditional builds, partnering with international engineering firms for technical expertise.

Ghana’s strategic geography provides competitive advantages through TOR’s existing pipelines, storage depots, and offshore mooring facilities offering access to landlocked states including Burkina Faso and Mali, plus coastal countries including Liberia, Sierra Leone, and Senegal.

The regional supply opportunity remains substantial despite Nigeria’s massive Dangote Refinery at 550,000 barrels per day, which faces domestic consumption exceeding 700,000 barrels daily. Ghana can serve neighboring markets where strong trading relationships already exist.

National Petroleum Authority (NPA) Chief Executive Officer Godwin Edudzi Tamakloe highlighted downstream logistics constraints threatening Ghana’s competitive positioning. Port congestion and limited discharge capacity drive costs and delays, necessitating a government-backed second Conventional Petroleum Facility (CPF) enabling simultaneous unloading of two vessels carrying up to 65,000 tonnes each.

The proposed 230-kilometer pipeline linking to Po in Burkina Faso emerged as “doable and potentially transformative for Sahelian supply,” according to Tamakloe. Such infrastructure connections would solidify Ghana’s position as the regional energy distribution hub.

Ghana Gas Managing Director Judith Adjobah Blay emphasized complementary gas expansion through a 277-kilometer, 20-inch pipeline from Takoradi to Tema linking supply centers with industrial demand. Gas can reduce industry energy costs by 40% compared with alternative fuels, supporting manufacturing competitiveness.

BOST Energies Managing Director Afetsi Awonor outlined parallel storage and distribution infrastructure expansion, developing major western storage and logistics facilities at Takoradi with planned capacity exceeding 100,000 cubic meters. Pipeline connections northward toward Kumasi and beyond would create integrated national distribution networks.

The infrastructure investments require 30-50 year master planning to optimize system performance rather than continuing piecemeal approaches. BOST pursues partnerships with private investors through build-operate-transfer and co-ownership models financing capital-intensive programs.

Petroleum Hub Development Corporation Chief Executive Dr. Toni Aubynn envisions coastal hubs combining refineries, petrochemical plants, jetties, and tank farms capturing value beyond domestic consumption by servicing regional markets. Africa imports over 85% of refined products, creating opportunities for Ghanaian facilities at locations like Jomoro.

The comprehensive energy strategy positions Ghana as West Africa’s preferred location for regional energy trade, creating employment while reducing import dependency. Success depends on coordinated infrastructure development, operational excellence, and strategic partnerships with international investors and regional governments.

TOR’s revival represents more than refinery operations restoration; it symbolizes Ghana’s commitment to energy independence and regional leadership through value-addition strategies. The October restart timeline creates urgency for supporting infrastructure completion and regulatory framework optimization.