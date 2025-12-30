TOR Needs Massive Investment to Compete Says COPEC

The Tema Oil Refinery (TOR) will require massive capital injection to remain competitive in an industry now dominated by newer and more technologically advanced refineries, the Chamber of Petroleum Consumers (COPEC) has warned.

According to COPEC Executive Secretary Duncan Amoah, years of underinvestment, ageing infrastructure, and operational inefficiencies have left Ghana’s only state-owned refinery struggling to match the capacity, efficiency, and environmental standards of modern refineries operating across Africa and beyond.

Speaking on TV3’s morning show on Monday, December 29, Amoah said reviving TOR would demand substantial funding not only to repair existing units but also to upgrade processing technology to meet current fuel quality specifications.

The refinery resumed crude oil processing on Friday, December 19, following completion of a major Turnaround Maintenance (TAM) on its Crude Distillation Unit (CDU) between August 1 and October 30. While acknowledging the successful restart, Amoah cautioned that the current phase alone was insufficient to sustain operations or meet Ghana’s modern fuel standards.

“The integrity of the plant has been proven. TOR is not as obsolete as some had suggested,” he said, noting that the refinery could still play a vital role in Ghana’s energy security if the right investments are made.

Amoah explained that most vehicles in Ghana, since 2015 to 2016, have transitioned away from high sulphur fuels and now require cleaner fuels, which burn more efficiently and significantly reduce environmental pollution to help meet Euro IV and Euro V specifications, with sulphur content ranging between 10 and 50 parts per million (ppm).

However, TOR’s existing CDU and Residual Fluid Catalytic Cracking (RFCC) units can only produce fuels with sulphur levels of about 1,500 ppm at best, falling far below Ghana’s current fuel standards and posing serious environmental and public health risks.

To address this challenge, COPEC said TOR would require major upgrades, including installation of a desulphurisation unit estimated to cost about $150 million to reduce sulphur content in refined products. A reformer unit, costing between $25 million and $50 million, would also be required to improve petrol quality and meet Ghana’s minimum 91 octane requirement.

Separately, the Chief Executive Officer of the National Petroleum Authority (NPA), Edudzi Kudzo Tameklo, said approximately $200 million is needed to properly revamp TOR and boost its production capacity. Speaking on TV3 New Day on Monday, December 29, he emphasized that while the government has made strides in restarting operations, more investment is required to take the refinery to the next level.

“Though the refinery has resumed operation, I strongly believe we need to encourage government to invest more,” Tameklo said. “I do not think we need to have a refinery that only serves the Ghanaian market but one that serves beyond the borders of Ghana as well.”

Amoah said TOR is currently processing about 28,000 barrels per stream day, with plans to scale up capacity to 45,000 barrels. It has a historical peak of 60,000 barrels per day, and Ghana’s daily petroleum demand is about 100,000 barrels. “If TOR can supply even half of national demand, supported by other local refineries, Ghana can significantly reduce its dependence on imported fuel,” he said.

On the broader economic impact, Amoah said Ghana currently spends about $400 million every month in foreign exchange to import finished petroleum products. Investing in TOR, he argued, would help reduce this burden while retaining skilled labour and strengthening the local economy. He recalled that at its peak in the late 1990s, TOR contributed about five percent of Ghana’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

COPEC warned that without these investments, TOR would struggle to compete with newer and more advanced refineries such as Nigeria’s Dangote Refinery and other regional facilities. The organisation also cautioned the government to run TOR strictly as an economic entity, free from political interference, arguing that political decisions rather than economic considerations have historically undermined the refinery’s performance.

Amoah advocated for a Public Private Partnership (PPP) model to run Ghana’s only oil refinery profitably, saying private sector participation is critical. COPEC stressed that while TOR remains strategically important for Ghana’s energy security, policymakers must be realistic about the scale of investment required and the need for strong private sector participation.