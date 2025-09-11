Top Racing Executives Convene for U.S. Business Summit

Mercedes Formula 1 team principal Toto Wolff and Apple’s services chief Eddy Cue will headline a high-profile motorsport business conference examining racing’s rapid growth in the American market.

The Autosport Business Exchange will take place October 15 at Classic Car Club Manhattan, marking the event series’ U.S. debut with a focus on what organizers term “The Rise of Racing in America.”

Motorsport Network, which operates the world’s largest independent racing media platform, announced Tuesday that the four-hour summit will bring together influential executives, investors, and cultural leaders driving the sport’s explosive American expansion across multiple racing series.

Wolff will participate in an exclusive one-on-one conversation, while Cue represents the technology sector’s growing interest in motorsport properties. Apple has significantly increased its sports content investments, making Cue’s participation particularly relevant to discussions about racing’s commercial potential.

The speaker lineup reflects racing’s broadening appeal beyond traditional motorsport audiences. NASCAR’s Chief Brand Officer Tim Clark and INDYCAR CEO Mark Miles will represent America’s established racing series, while Dan Towriss, who leads both TWG Motorsports and the incoming Cadillac Formula 1 team, represents new entries into premier global competition.

Formula 1’s American presence continues expanding, with Tyler Epp, President of the Formula 1 Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix, discussing the sport’s U.S. market penetration. The Miami event has become one of F1’s most commercially successful races since joining the calendar in 2022.

“We are seeing surging fan growth, significant capital investment, and incredible innovation across the ecosystem,” said Werner Brell, Motorsport Network CEO. He highlighted racing’s evolution from niche sport to mainstream entertainment property attracting major brand investment and pop-culture attention.

The event’s timing coincides with the U.S. Grand Prix weekend in Austin, Texas, strategically positioning discussions during one of American motorsport’s highest-profile weekends. This scheduling reflects the interconnected nature of racing’s American growth story.

Dan Rossomondo, Chief Commercial Officer of MotoGP promoter Dorna Sports, will contribute perspectives on motorcycle racing’s American expansion. MotoGP recently announced plans for additional U.S. rounds, indicating broader two-wheeled racing growth.

Keith Sheldon from Hard Rock International and Seminole Gaming represents the entertainment and hospitality sectors’ increasing motorsport involvement. Casino and entertainment companies have become significant racing sponsors and venue partners across multiple series.

Sports business analyst Joe Pompliano, who hosts Yahoo Finance’s Sports Report, will facilitate discussions. His involvement indicates mainstream financial media’s growing recognition of racing as a legitimate investment sector rather than entertainment curiosity.

The New York event follows previous Autosport Business Exchange gatherings in London and Monaco, where organizers convened leaders from Liberty Media, McLaren, F1 Academy, LVMH, and IBM. This international expansion reflects racing’s global business transformation.

Motorsport Network reports over 40 million monthly unique users across its digital properties, including Motorsport.com, Autosport, InsideEVs, and Motor1. This audience scale provides significant reach for brands seeking to monetize racing’s expanding fanbase.

The summit addresses fundamental questions about racing’s commercial sustainability as entertainment property. Traditional motorsport relied heavily on automotive manufacturer support, but modern racing increasingly attracts diverse sponsors seeking premium audiences.

Formula 1’s American success story provides a template for other racing series seeking U.S. market expansion. The sport’s Netflix-driven popularity surge demonstrated how strategic content partnerships can transform audience demographics and commercial appeal.

American racing’s growth encompasses multiple dimensions: traditional oval racing maintains strong regional followings, while international series like F1 and MotoGP target urban, affluent demographics. This diversity creates varied commercial opportunities for different stakeholder groups.

The Classic Car Club Manhattan venue reinforces the premium positioning of modern motorsport business. Rather than traditional racing circuit locations, the Manhattan setting emphasizes racing’s evolution into luxury lifestyle and entertainment category.

Future ABX events include a London gathering scheduled for January 21, 2026, the morning before the Autosport Awards ceremony. This scheduling suggests the event series aims to become racing’s premier commercial networking platform.

The concentration of senior executives from competing series at a single event reflects industry recognition that American market growth benefits all participants. Rising tide dynamics suggest successful F1 expansion helps INDYCAR, NASCAR, and other series attract new audiences and commercial partners.