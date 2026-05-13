Top International Engineering Commits to Speeding Up Enchi–Elubo Road Project

Top International Engineering (GH) Limited acknowledges the concerns raised by the Honourable Minister for Roads and Highways, Kwame Governs Agbodza, regarding the pace of work on the Enchi–Elubo Road project.

As a responsible contractor committed to national development, the company appreciates the continued oversight, guidance, and engagement of the Ministry of Roads and Highways and the Ghana Highway Authority in ensuring the successful execution of this important infrastructure project.

Top International Engineering (GH) Limited wishes to assure the Government of Ghana, project stakeholders, and the general public of its full willingness to cooperate with the Honourable Minister and all relevant authorities to address concerns surrounding the project and to discuss practical measures aimed at accelerating progress on site.

The company recognizes the strategic importance of the Enchi–Elubo Road corridor to economic activity, regional trade, and the movement of people and goods within the Western Region and beyond. Management remains committed to delivering quality work in line with contractual obligations and national expectations.

We also wish to highlight that our company successfully constructed the 56km Asankragwa-Enchi Highway in the Western North Region, which was completed over 15 years ago and continues to serve the public without any major quality-related issues. This reflect our long-standing commitments to quality road infrastructure and our capacity to deliver durable projects in the region.

Top International Engineering (GH) Limited further acknowledges the support extended through the mobilisation arrangements for the project and remains focused on working collaboratively with the Ministry, the Ghana Highway Authority, consultants, local authorities, and community stakeholders to improve timelines and operational efficiency.

The company will honour the directive to appear before the Ghana Highway Authority and looks forward to constructive engagements that will strengthen coordination and facilitate the successful completion of the project.

Top International Engineering (GH) Limited remains committed to transparency, accountability, and partnership in supporting Ghana’s infrastructure development agenda.