Top Banks Offer Premium Rates for Dollar-to-Cedi Exchange

Ghanaian dollar holders seeking optimal conversion value can secure higher cedi returns at select commercial banks, with UMB currently leading the market at GH¢10.85 per US dollar.

Stanbic Bank and FirstBank follow closely at GH¢10.80, according to latest interbank selling rates monitored today.

Republic Bank trades dollars at GH¢10.76, while Ecobank offers GH¢10.75. Zenith Bank provides GH¢10.72, with Fidelity Bank, Access Bank, SG Bank, and ADB all exchanging at GH¢10.70. These marginal differences become significant for large transactions despite the narrow spread across institutions.

Market analysis indicates currency pricing remains competitive, though financial experts note customers often prioritize banking relationships, branch accessibility, and transaction efficiency alongside exchange rates.

The current premium offerings reflect dynamic forex market conditions as banks adjust to supply and demand fluctuations.