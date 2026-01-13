Tony Elumelu Foundation Opens Applications for 2026 Entrepreneurship Programme

The Tony Elumelu Foundation (TEF) has launched applications for its 2026 Entrepreneurship Programme, inviting ambitious young founders from all 54 African nations to apply through TEFConnect. The initiative runs from 1 January to 1 March 2026.

Selected entrepreneurs will receive US$5,000 in non-refundable seed capital, intensive business training, mentorship, and access to Africa’s largest entrepreneurship network. The programme targets both aspiring business owners and early-stage ventures operating across all sectors on the continent.

Since launching in 2015, the Foundation has supported over 24,000 entrepreneurs through direct funding totalling more than US$100 million. These entrepreneurs have collectively created over 1.5 million jobs and generated over US$4.2 billion in revenue. The programme has also trained 2.5 million Africans through its digital platform.

The initiative demonstrates growing gender inclusivity. Women now represent 46 percent of TEF entrepreneurs, marking the highest female participation rate among programmes of comparable scale. This shift reflects the Foundation’s commitment to equitable economic empowerment across the continent.

Tony O. Elumelu, CFR, founder of TEF and chairman of Heirs Holdings Group, emphasized the transformative potential of African youth. He stated that Africa’s greatest strength lies in its people, arguing that the continent requires investment rather than aid, particularly in its young population. Through strategic support for entrepreneurs, the Foundation aims to catalyze job creation and community transformation.

The programme operates on the philosophy of Africapitalism, positioning the private sector and entrepreneurs as drivers of social and economic development. Participants undergo comprehensive business training delivered through TEFConnect, covering fundamentals including strategy, operations, finance, and growth planning. Entrepreneurs also receive one-on-one guidance from experienced business mentors throughout the process.

Eligible applicants must be citizens or legal residents of African countries, aged 18 or older, with businesses in the early stages of development. The Foundation prioritizes scalable ventures with potential for meaningful impact. Previous beneficiaries have launched enterprises across diverse sectors including technology, agriculture, manufacturing, health services, and sustainable packaging.

TEF collaborates with numerous international partners including the European Union, United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), United States African Development Foundation (USADF), and African Development Bank (AfDB). These partnerships extend the Foundation’s reach across different geographies and sectors.

Interested entrepreneurs can create accounts on TEFConnect.com to complete their applications. The selection process evaluates business viability, scalability, and potential community impact. Shortlisted candidates proceed through training, business plan development, and pitching stages before final selections are made.