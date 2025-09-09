Tony Elumelu, Chairman of Heirs Holdings, The United Bank for Africa, and Other to receive Appeal of Conscience Award at 60th Annual Gala in New York

Tony Elumelu, Chairman of Heirs Holdings, The United Bank for Africa, and Founder of the Tony Elumelu Foundation, to Receive Appeal of Conscience Award at 60th Annual Gala in New York.

He will receive the award along with Cardinal Timothy Dolan, Archbishop of New York.

The Appeal of Conscience Foundation announced on September 4, 2025 that Tony Elumelu, Chairman of Heirs Holdings, The United Bank for Africa, and Founder of the Tony Elumelu Foundation, and His Eminence Timothy Cardinal Dolan, the Archbishop of New York, will be honoured with the Appeal of Conscience Award at the foundation’s Annual Gala, taking place on September 29, 2025, at the Waldorf Astoria in New York City.

The Appeal of Conscience Foundation, founded by Rabbi Arthur Schneier in 1965, is an interfaith coalition of business, religious, and diplomatic leaders that advocates for peace, religious liberty, and respect the other. The Appeal of Conscience Award is presented to public figures who exemplify enlightened leadership and uphold the principle that “a crime committed in the name of religion is the greatest crime against religion.”

“Tony Elumelu stands as a beacon of ethical entrepreneurship and visionary leadership,” said Rabbi Schneier. “Business can be a powerful force for peace, stability, and human dignity. His commitment to uplifting others is a living example of conscience in action.”

About Tony Elumelu:

As Chairman of Heirs Holdings, investing across financial services, power, resources, healthcare, real estate and hospitality, Chairman of United Bank for Africa Group, Africa’s Global Bank and the Founder of the Tony Elumelu Foundation (TEF), Elumelu has championed youth entrepreneurship, financial inclusion, and African-led development through his philosophy of “Africapitalism”, the idea that the private sector must play a central role in driving social and economic progress. Through his enduring $100 million-plus commitment, the Tony Elumelu Foundation’s Entrepreneurship Program has selected and funded over 24,000 African entrepreneurs across all 54 African countries. Initiatives including the BeGreen Africa program have further expanded this impact, equipping 1,600 innovative green businesses with the skills and support to advance environmental sustainability, drive climate action, and create jobs for Africa’s youth.

Elumelu’s family-owned investment Group, Heirs Holdings, recently released a 15-Year Impact Report which highlights how the Group’s CSR activities have positively impacted over 500,000 people, reflecting its steadfast commitment to improving lives and transforming the African continent.

“I am deeply honored and humbled to accept the Appeal of Conscience Award, especially from my dear friend and brother in faith, Rabbi Arthur Schneier.

For decades, Rabbi Schneier has stood as a beacon of moral clarity, interfaith dialogue, and courageous advocacy for human rights and religious freedom,” said Cardinal Dolan. “To receive this recognition from the Appeal of Conscience Foundation is both moving and profoundly meaningful. Our shared commitment to peace, mutual respect, and the sacred value of every human life binds us across faith lines and inspires me daily in my ministry. May our united voices for justice and understanding continue to echo in a world so deeply in need of both.”

“To be honored by the Appeal of Conscience Foundation is to be reminded that leadership is about service,” said Tony Elumelu. “This recognition strengthens my resolve to continue empowering the next generation and building bridges of hope and prosperity across the globe. I accept it on behalf of all those who embody Africapitalism, working tirelessly to create opportunities and build a better future for all.”

“My Dear Friend, Cardinal Timothy Dolan, endowed with wisdom, vision, and compassion, has earned the trust and respect of people and communities both in New York and throughout the Nation,” said Rabbi Arthur Schneier. “He embodies the biblical commandment ‘Love thy neighbor as thyself,’ practicing what he preaches and uplifting all who know him, exuding confidence and hope for a brighter future. We have bonded throughout the years through our shared commitment to religious freedom and advancing interreligious cooperation and peaceful coexistence. Cardinal Dolan is a steadfast leader in our fractured world, inspiring people of all faiths to seek unity over division. He is a blessing in our midst, well-deserving of appreciation for his valuable contribution to the work of the Appeal of Conscience Foundation.”

About Cardinal Dolan:

Cardinal Dolan has long been a prominent voice in promoting religious freedom, human dignity, and cross-cultural cooperation. His decades of service, both within the Catholic Church and in broader society, have made him a respected global advocate for conscience-driven leadership.

Cardinal Dolan has served as Archbishop of New York since 2009 and as a Cardinal since 2012. He served as the president of the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops from 2010 to 2013. After being made a cardinal by Pope Benedict XVI in 2012, Cardinal Dolan participated in the 2013 papal conclave that elected Pope Francis and in the 2025 papal conclave that elected Pope Leo XIV. He previously served as rector of the Pontifical North American College in Rome from 1994 to 2001, as an auxiliary bishop of the Archdiocese of St. Louis from 2001 to 2002, and as Archbishop of Milwaukee from 2002 to 2009.

The gala will be chaired by Brian Moynihan, Chair and CEO of Bank of America.

“The Appeal of Conscience Foundation, headed by Rabbi Schneier, has chosen to honor Cardinal Dolan and Tony Elumelu because they personify moral leadership and global responsibility that ACF stands for,” said Moynihan. “Their works in faith, community, and economic empowerment remind us that progress and conscience go hand in hand. As a past recipient of this honor, I am proud to support the Appeal of Conscience in elevating those who build bridges of understanding and lead with courage and compassion.”

Previous Honourees:

The ACF has recognized prominent business leaders with the Appeal of Conscience Award including: Bernard Arnault, Mary Barra, Marta Batmasian, Barbara Bush, Michael Bloomberg, Albert Bourla, Archbishop Elpidophoros, Robert Iger, Muhtar Kent, Coretta Scott King, Robert Kraft, Brian Moynihan, Virginia Rometty, Stephen A. Schwarzman, Masayoshi Son, Paul Volcker, Timotheus Höttges, Stephen M. Ross, Susan Wojcicki, and Dr. Rong Yiren.

About Appeal of Conscience Foundation:

Founded in 1965 by Rabbi Arthur Schneier, the Appeal of Conscience Foundation (ACF) has worked worldwide on behalf of religious freedom and human rights. This interfaith coalition of business and religious leaders remains at the forefront of promoting mutual understanding and interreligious cooperation, standing against voices that spread bias, hatred, and division. The Foundation believes that to heal our wounded world, we must emerge as a united human family, seeking improvement by advancing peaceful coexistence and “Respect the Other.” www.appealofconscience.org