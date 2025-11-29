Tony Elumelu Addresses African Accountants General Conference

Tony O. Elumelu, group chairman of United Bank for Africa (UBA) and holder of the Commander of the Federal Republic (CFR) honor, has completed a two day official visit to Ghana during which he engaged with national leadership and addressed public finance managers at the third African Association of Accountants General (AAAG) Conference. The visit focused on accelerating sustainable development through public and private sector collaboration.

President John Dramani Mahama received Elumelu and senior UBA executives at Jubilee House. Their discussions centered on driving economic growth, boosting productivity, and expanding job opportunities across Ghana. The meeting aligned with a key objective of the UBA Africa Tour to deepen partnerships with African governments for prosperity, financial inclusion, and long term development.

Elumelu held a working session with the UBA Ghana Board of Directors and interacted with executive leadership, reaffirming the bank’s commitment to supporting Ghana’s economic agenda, strengthening the financial sector, and empowering businesses and communities throughout the region.

The highlight of the visit came during his keynote address at the AAAG Conference, held from November 24 to 27, 2025 at the Accra International Conference Centre under the theme “Africa of Tomorrow: Positioning Public Financial Management for Economic Prosperity.” The event brought together more than 2,000 public accountants, policymakers, and technology experts from across the continent.

Speaking to financial stewards, Elumelu emphasized the need for stronger collaboration between public and private sectors, anchored on transparency, trust, and accountability. He presented his philosophy of Africapitalism, which positions the African private sector as the driver of development while creating economic and social wealth for communities.

Elumelu highlighted Africa’s substantial financial resources available for development. “Africa has over 4 trillion US dollars available for development, not in foreign aid, but in our own pension funds and institutional assets,” he stated. “Yet these resources can only be mobilized when there is trust, discipline, and predictable rules. As Accountants General, you are the custodians of this trust and the vanguards of Africa’s transformation.”

He showcased the transformational impact of long term African investment through concrete examples. The UBA Group operates across 20 African countries, while Heirs Holdings generates multi sector impact throughout the continent. The Tony Elumelu Foundation (TEF) has disbursed more than 115 million dollars to over 24,000 entrepreneurs since 2015, creating more than 1.5 million jobs across all 54 African countries and generating over 4.2 billion dollars in revenue.

The foundation’s 2025 cohort includes 3,000 newly selected entrepreneurs who will each receive 5,000 dollars in non refundable seed capital, business training on TEFConnect, one on one mentorship, and access to global networks. Women owned businesses represent 45 percent of TEF beneficiaries, collectively creating over 500,000 jobs.

Elumelu presented UBA’s White Paper, “Banking on Africa’s Future: Unlocking Capital and Partnerships for Sustainable Growth,” which provides a comprehensive roadmap for accelerating progress through innovative financial solutions, policy reforms, and strategic partnerships. The document focuses on trade facilitation, infrastructure development, digital innovation, climate finance, and inclusive growth.

“The time for talk is over. Africa’s transformation depends on all of us, government and private sector, working together with integrity, discipline, and purpose,” Elumelu concluded. “Let us build partnerships that deliver real impact and shared prosperity for our continent.”

The AAAG is a pan African organization established under African Union auspices to drive transformation, enhance transparency, and ensure accountability in managing public resources. The association brings together offices of accountants general across Africa as a strategic platform fostering excellence in Public Financial Management (PFM) through collaboration, knowledge sharing, technical assistance, and capacity building.

Malehlohonolo Mahase, AAAG chairperson and accountant general for Lesotho, noted the conference centered on ethics, technology driven service delivery, strong financial governance, and streamlined public processes. Frederick Riaga, AAAG chief executive officer, emphasized the critical role of accountants general in executing public programs and stressed the importance of capacity building and collaboration.

The visit reinforces UBA’s continued commitment to driving Africa’s economic renewal and collaborating with governments, regulators, and development partners to unlock the continent’s full potential. UBA aims to facilitate 50 billion dollars in trade and investment flows over the next five years by strengthening ties with global partners.