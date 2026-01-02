Tonto Dikeh Urges Fans to Give Before Asking

Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh has shared financial advice she describes as a small secret that could change how 2026 unfolds for her followers. In a video posted on her Instagram page, the actress encouraged people to stop viewing wealthy friends, family members, and influential figures solely as potential helpers, and instead be intentional about giving to them first, regardless of how small the gesture.

Dikeh explained that wealthy individuals receive countless messages daily from people seeking assistance, but rarely from those who simply want to give or show appreciation. She emphasized that standing out requires taking a different approach. The actress encouraged her followers to give within their means, noting that the value lies not in the size of the gift but in the heart and intention behind it.

“These people have thousands of direct messages from people begging them, but not of people wanting to give them. Be different,” she stated in the video.

The actress touched on a principle she said her life coach once taught her about leadership and blessings flowing through those who understand the power of giving. She pointed out that many people repeatedly ask favors from friends they depend on, yet have never taken time to give them even a small gift in appreciation.

Dikeh suggested that this shift in mindset, from constantly asking to voluntarily giving, could create new opportunities and relationships that benefit people financially throughout the year. She maintained that the practice reflects a deeper understanding of reciprocity and relationship building.

The video has sparked conversation among her followers about gratitude, generosity, and the dynamics of relationships with more affluent connections.