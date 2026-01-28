Tonto Dikeh Reveals She Planned To Be Pastor At 19

Nollywood actress and philanthropist Tonto Dikeh has revealed that she felt a strong spiritual calling from a young age and had planned to become a pastor before stepping away from that path at age 19.

The actress shared the personal revelation during a recent livestream interview with celebrity blogger Stella Dimoko Korkus, where she spoke candidly about her faith, life choices, and the experiences that have shaped her. Dikeh explained that despite walking away from ministry at 19, her connection to God never faded.

The 40-year-old actress, who rose to fame in the late 2000s after winning the reality television show The Next Movie Star, said her spiritual journey began during her teenage years. She disclosed that she remained deeply involved in church activities after completing her secondary school education and maintained a close relationship with faith throughout her life.

The mother of one also spoke about her renewed Christian faith, revealing she would be with God till the end, unlike past attempts. Dikeh emphasized that her current spiritual commitment differs from previous occasions, as she is now intentional about her walk with God.

Reflecting on her life journey, the actress described it as divinely orchestrated, explaining that the many challenges and controversies she has faced were part of a greater process meant to refine her purpose. She noted that her life has been anything but ordinary, adding that each phase of her journey played a role in shaping her character and strengthening her resilience.

During the interview, Dikeh also addressed questions about healing and prayer ministry. When asked whether she planned to start a prayer channel, she responded that spiritual healing depends on divine direction. She stressed that any good Christian believer can pray for healing, not just pastors or religious leaders.

The actress has been making headlines in recent weeks for her renewed public expression of faith. In December 2025, she gave a powerful testimony at Streams of Joy International Church during the New Season Prophetic Prayers and Declarations (NSPPD) service led by Pastor Jerry Eze. She revealed that she had been delivered from a 27-year smoking addiction that began at age 13, as well as struggles with alcoholism and other personal challenges.

Dikeh celebrated the deep sense of inner calm she has found, noting that at age 40, she is only now experiencing true peace. She shared that after years of battling demonic anger that destroyed relationships and caused turmoil in her life, God has given her peace she never knew existed.

The actress also reconciled with her ex husband, Olakunle Churchill, in January 2026 after a decade of public feuding. In an emotional Instagram post, Dikeh credited God for healing their broken relationship and described the reconciliation as a miracle that peace had replaced anger.

Tonto, in a new interview with journalist Stella Dimoko Korkus, shed light on the details surrounding the King in her name, revealing it is not a title as perceived by many on social media. She clarified that King Tonto is simply a name she loves and a way to identify with her son, King Andre.

Dikeh has since issued a strong statement about her commitment to protecting her faith. In January 2026, she announced that she would not associate with or promote anyone who aligns with platforms that are hostile or disrespectful toward her, God or her pastor. She emphasized that respect is non negotiable and that she would be intentional about the brands and individuals she chooses to support.

The actress founded the Tonto Dikeh Foundation, a non governmental organization focused on humanitarian work. She became one of Nollywood’s most recognizable faces in the 2010s, known for her bold screen presence and roles in popular films such as Dirty Secret, Night Wedding and Divine Grace.