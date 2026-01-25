Tonto Dikeh Reconciles With Ex-Husband After Decade Apart

Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh has announced reconciliation with her former husband, Olakunle Churchill, ending more than ten years of public disputes and strained relations between the pair.

The actress made the disclosure in a social media post on Saturday, attributing the restoration of peace to divine intervention rather than human effort. In her message, she reflected on years marked by public battles, broken communication, bitterness and emotional wounds that had appeared impossible to resolve.

Dikeh stated that the reconciliation was not achieved through force, logic or personal strength, but through spiritual growth and what she described as sincere prayers that softened hearts and changed the narrative. She expressed gratitude to Churchill, whom she referred to as the father of her child, for choosing peace and yielding to what she believes was God’s direction.

The couple’s 2015 marriage dissolved in 2017 amid accusations of infidelity and abuse, leading to prolonged legal battles, particularly over custody and welfare of their son, King Andre. Since their separation, the actress had consistently spoken about raising their child as a single parent, often noting the absence of support from her ex-husband. However, the latest development suggests both parties have reached common ground to co-parent their child.

In her emotional message, Dikeh described the experience as ten years in one day, calling it a personal testimony. She used the opportunity to encourage others facing similar struggles not to give up, saying that situations appearing beyond repair can change with time, patience and faith. She concluded by declaring that what God has started, He will surely complete.

The unexpected reconciliation comes amid the actress’s renewed commitment to her Christian faith, which has drawn attention on social media in recent weeks. She has been vocal about her spiritual journey, sharing prayer videos and declaring her intention to be more selective about professional associations moving forward.

Churchill, a businessman, has remained relatively quiet about the reconciliation on social media. The actress referred to him in her post as Dr Kunle, expressing deep appreciation for his decision to choose peace. She prayed that the restored relationship would remain built on what she called the solid rock of God’s mercy, protection and grace, describing it as proof that God never fails or walks away from His own.