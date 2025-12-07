Tom Hicks Liverpool Co-Owner Dies at 79 in Dallas

Tom Hicks, the American businessman and former Liverpool co-owner whose turbulent tenure sparked intense fan protests, has died at 79 in Dallas surrounded by his family on Saturday, December 7.

Hicks was widely regarded as a pioneer in American business, reshaping private equity and owned major sports franchises across the United States before his controversial involvement with Liverpool between 2007 and 2010. His spokesperson Lisa LeMaster confirmed the death occurred peacefully at his Dallas home.

The Texas native built a formidable reputation in American sports ownership. He owned the NHL’s Dallas Stars from 1995 to 2011, guiding the franchise to Stanley Cup glory in 1999, and baseball’s Texas Rangers from 1998 to 2010, leading them to three American West Division titles and a World Series appearance.

However, Hicks’ time at Liverpool alongside fellow American investor George Gillett became one of the most contentious periods in the club’s modern history. The duo acquired the club in February 2007 for approximately 220 million pounds, promising to respect the club’s heritage and build a new stadium at Stanley Park. These pledges never materialized, triggering widespread anger among supporters.

The ownership was characterized by mounting debt, boardroom dysfunction, and public clashes with then chief executive Rick Parry and manager Rafa Benitez. They loaded debt onto the club and the financial crash of 2008 made clear they didn’t have the capital to fund Liverpool. The situation deteriorated to the point where Liverpool faced potential administration.

The controversy extended to Hicks’ family when his son, Thomas Jr., sent an expletive laden email to a Liverpool supporter, an incident that fueled further fan outrage. Celebrity supporters eventually released a video titled Dear Mr Hicks demanding his removal from the club.

In October 2010, the Royal Bank of Scotland, Liverpool’s primary creditor, forced through a sale to Fenway Sports Group, then known as New England Sports Ventures, for 300 million pounds. Although this represented an 80 million pound increase from the purchase price, the over 200 million pounds of accumulated debt meant Hicks and Gillett lost nearly 150 million pounds on their investment.

Reflecting on the experience in a 2019 Sky Sports interview, Hicks placed significant blame on his business partner. I picked the wrong partner, he said, admitting the partnership structure was a mistake.

Beyond sports, Hicks co-founded Hicks & Haas in 1984, executing landmark deals including the Dr Pepper and 7UP merger. He later co-founded Hicks, Muse, Tate & Furst in 1989, which grew into one of the largest private equity platforms of its era. He served on the University of Texas Board of Regents from 1994 to 1999 and was Commissioner of the American Battle Monuments Commission.

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones paid tribute, noting their friendship transcended business. Texas businessman Ross Perot Jr. described Hicks as an innovative businessman who combined his commitment to business and sports through his franchise ownership.

Hicks’ family released an emotional statement following his death. Of everything he accomplished in his remarkable life, Tom Hicks’s most cherished title was Dad, the family said, expressing devastation at the loss while noting gratitude for their time together.

Hicks is survived by his wife of 35 years, Cinda Cree Hicks, and six children: Thomas Ollis Hicks Jr., Mack Hardin Hicks, John Alexander Hicks, Robert Bradley Hicks, William Cree Hicks and Catherine Forgrave Hicks, along with 14 grandchildren.

His personal wealth, once estimated at 1 billion dollars, had significantly diminished following a string of failed investments and the costly Liverpool venture. Despite the controversies that marked his Liverpool ownership, Hicks left a substantial legacy in American business and sports, particularly in reshaping private equity investment strategies that influenced an entire generation of investors.