Tolon MP Urges Northern Journalists to Avoid Attacking Politicians

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Tolon, Alhaji Habib Iddrisu, has called on journalists in the Northern region to cease attacking and insulting politicians, arguing that such behavior undermines rather than advances the region’s development.

In an interview with Sagani TV based in Tamale, the First Deputy Minority Chief Whip of Ghana’s Parliament revealed he had previously appealed to the media not to target current MPs from the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the same way they attacked New Patriotic Party (NPP) MPs.

Northern MPs Face Minority Status Regardless of Party

Alhaji Iddrisu emphasized that Northern MPs are already considered a minority regardless of party affiliation, making attacks against them particularly counterproductive. “Northern MPs are already considered a minority regardless of party, so attacking them will only destroy the hard work we are trying to do,” he stated.

The lawmaker noted that verbal attacks would not affect MPs’ salaries or positions, suggesting that aggressive journalism toward politicians ultimately proves futile for those engaging in it.

Journalists Regret Previous Actions

Alhaji Iddrisu pointed to specific examples of journalists who targeted NPP MPs in 2024, claiming they have since regretted their actions. He suggested that some media practitioners who attacked NPP MPs may have expected appointments under the NDC government following the party’s electoral victory.

“Those who attacked and insulted NPP MPs last year may have expected appointments under the NDC government, but that did not happen and they have regretted all they did during the 2024 campaign season for the NDC and that’s sad all we want is to see our journalists in this region excel like their colleagues in the south,” he noted.

The MP’s comments suggest that some Northern journalists may have engaged in partisan attacks with hopes of political rewards that failed to materialize.

Objectivity and Fairness

Alhaji Iddrisu urged journalists to remain objective and unbiased in their coverage, drawing a distinction between legitimate accountability journalism and personal attacks. He emphasized that holding MPs accountable does not require insulting or attacking them personally.

“Every journalist needs to be fair and objective and hold any MP accountable, but not attacking and insulting them,” he advised, calling for a more professional approach to political coverage.

The Tolon MP’s appeal reflects ongoing tensions between Northern region politicians and media practitioners, particularly regarding the tone and approach of political journalism. His statements suggest concerns that aggressive media coverage may harm the region’s collective interests rather than serving the public good.

The call for restraint comes amid Ghana’s evolving political landscape following the 2024 elections that brought the NDC to power, with questions about media partisanship and professional standards remaining prominent in public discourse.