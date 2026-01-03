Tolbert Health Organises Free Health Screening for Adeiso Residents

Tolbert Health has organised a free health screening exercise for residents of Adeiso in the Eastern Region as part of efforts to promote preventive healthcare and early detection of illnesses.

The outreach programme, held at the School Park at Obeng Yaw, brought doctors and nurses closer to the community to provide basic medical checks and health education.

The initiative was spearheaded by Tolbert Okai Fianko, whose passion for community health, he said, motivated the intervention.

Speaking during the exercise, Mr. Fianko noted that health issues are very close to his heart, which informed his decision to mobilise medical professionals to support residents.

“Issues of health are dear to my heart. I decided to bring these doctors and nurses to assist and screen residents. Everyone must take his or her life seriously because early detection of any illness is very important,” he said.

He further revealed that beyond the free screening, steps are being taken to improve healthcare infrastructure in the area. According to him, the Adeiso Health Centre is currently being renovated to improve service delivery.

“The health infrastructure here is sub-standard. I am helping to lift that status to a polyclinic level to better serve the people,” he explained.

Mr. Fianko also highlighted the lack of adequate health facilities in the area as a major challenge, expressing hope that more healthcare providers and stakeholders would support efforts to improve access to medical care.

“Our major problem here is the absence of a well-equipped health facility. We hope that by the end of the year, every healthcare provider will support in their own small way to assist residents,” he added.

Doctors from the Nsawam Government Hospital, who supported the exercise, confirmed that patronage was very encouraging. In an interview, members of the medical team disclosed that a significant number of residents had been registered and screened.

They noted that several health conditions were detected during the exercise, including malaria, and immediate solutions were provided for some of the cases identified. Others were referred for further medical attention where necessary.

Residents who benefited from the exercise expressed appreciation to Tolbert Health and its partners, describing the initiative as timely and lifesaving, especially for those who rarely have access to routine medical check-ups.

The free health screening forms part of Tolbert Health’s broader mission to deliver quality healthcare anywhere and anytime, while supporting underserved communities through preventive care and improved health infrastructure.