Tolbert Health Commences Renovation of Adeiso Health Centre to Improve Healthcare Delivery

Tolbert Health, a private healthcare organisation, has commenced renovation works at the Adeiso Health Centre in the Eastern Region as part of efforts to improve healthcare delivery and enhance patient comfort.

The renovation initiative was formally communicated to the management of the Adeiso Health Centre in a letter dated December 30, 2025, signed by the Chief Executive Officer of Tolbert Health, Mr. Tolbert Okai Fianko.

The planned works include painting of the facility, replacement of doors, and the provision of modernised nursing front desks, all aimed at improving the working environment for health professionals and the overall experience of patients.

According to the letter, the decision to renovate the facility followed observations made during earlier philanthropic activities at the health centre, where several infrastructural challenges were identified.

Tolbert Health indicated that the renovations form part of its commitment to ensuring healthcare facilities remain in good condition to support quality service delivery.

Speaking in an interview, Mr. Tolbert Okai Fianko explained that the initiative was motivated by his professional background and concern about the declining state of healthcare delivery in the area.

“There are some challenges at the Adeiso Health Centre, and I promised them that I will renovate this place to make it more conducive for healthcare provision,” he said.

Mr. Fianko noted that the renovation works officially commenced on December 30, in line with the commitment made to the health facility.

“We put it upon ourselves that today, 30th December, we will come and start the renovation works,” he stated.

He described Adeiso Health Centre as a critical healthcare facility that admits a large number of patients, making the need for improved infrastructure even more urgent.

“I am a health practitioner, and I discovered that healthcare delivery in the area has dwindled, so I decided to come and help. This is a facility that admits a lot of people, so we need to support it and make the place conducive,” he added.

Mr. Fianko stressed that access to quality healthcare is a key driver of development and called for greater support for health facilities, especially in growing communities.

“Healthcare is very important to development, and if we want to see progress in our communities, we must pay attention to the conditions under which healthcare is delivered,” he said.

Management of the Adeiso Health Centre has welcomed the initiative and expressed optimism that the renovation works will significantly improve service delivery and patient care once completed.

The renovation project is expected to be carried out in phases in 2026, with Tolbert Health counting on the cooperation of the health centre’s management and staff throughout the process.