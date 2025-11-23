Toke Makinwa Sparks Debate Over Daily Baby Bathing Practices

Nollywood actress and media personality Toke Makinwa has ignited online discussions after publicly advising mothers against bathing newborns daily, arguing the practice could harm delicate infant skin.

In a video shared on her social media platforms, Makinwa challenged conventional parenting wisdom by suggesting that excessive bathing disrupts the natural balance of newborn skin. The actress, who welcomed her first child at age 40 earlier this year, revealed she does not bathe her baby every day.

“I really think bathing babies actually causes problems. Babies are not dirty. They have been inside the womb for nine months. Inside the womb is not dirty,” she stated in the video that has since generated mixed reactions across social media.

Makinwa explained that newborns remain relatively clean since they are not exposed to activities that cause dirt accumulation or excessive sweating. She questioned the necessity of daily water exposure for infants whose skin has not fully matured.

“I don’t bathe my baby every day because it is not necessary. Babies are not on the floor; they are not dirty or sweaty. So, why are you excessively putting water on their skin? Their skin is fragile,” she said.

The media personality suggested simple alternatives to full baths, recommending that parents use gentle wiping methods instead. “You can wipe them instead of bathing them every day. This helped me, so I’m just putting it out there,” Makinwa added.

She disclosed that she initially judged her sister for not bathing her niece daily but changed her perspective after observing the child’s healthy skin. According to Makinwa, her baby Yaya received baths only once weekly during the early months, and she plans to introduce daily bathing when the child reaches four to six months old.

The actress’s statements have divided opinion among parents and childcare observers online. Some social media users questioned her experience level in motherhood and whether she possesses sufficient qualifications to offer such advice to other parents. Critics pointed out that babies produce waste, sweat through their skin, and require regular cleaning to maintain proper hygiene.

Others praised Makinwa for sharing personal insights and challenging established routines that might not serve every infant’s needs. Supporters noted that many traditional practices deserve reconsideration in light of modern understanding about infant skin care.

Medical guidance from paediatric experts generally supports less frequent bathing for newborns than many parents traditionally practice. Multiple healthcare institutions recommend bathing infants two to three times weekly during the first months of life to help maintain natural skin oils and prevent dryness.

Research indicates that newborn skin produces protective oils that frequent washing can strip away, potentially leading to irritation and rashes. Paediatric dermatologists typically advise parents to use spot cleaning with warm washcloths for the face, neck, and diaper area between baths rather than full daily immersion.

Healthcare providers emphasise that bathing frequency should increase as babies become more mobile and start eating solid foods, typically around six months of age. At that stage, children encounter more dirt and require more thorough cleaning.

The American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) and similar organisations worldwide recommend delaying a newborn’s first bath for at least 12 to 24 hours after birth to allow the protective vernix caseosa coating to absorb naturally into the skin. Studies suggest this delay may promote breastfeeding success and help babies maintain stable body temperature.

Medical experts note that when parents do bathe newborns, the process should be brief, lasting only five to ten minutes, using lukewarm water and fragrance free soap. They advise moisturising afterwards if the infant has particularly dry skin or conditions like eczema.

The debate reflects broader conversations about parenting practices and the balance between traditional routines and contemporary medical advice. Healthcare professionals acknowledge that cultural practices vary widely regarding infant care, and parents should consult paediatricians about their specific child’s needs.

Makinwa’s willingness to share her personal parenting choices publicly has opened discussions about how mothers navigate conflicting advice while establishing routines that work for their individual circumstances. The actress emphasised throughout her video that she was simply sharing what worked for her rather than prescribing universal rules.

The conversation has highlighted the pressure many new mothers face to follow established practices even when alternative approaches might better suit their family’s situation. Experts consistently recommend that parents work closely with healthcare providers to determine optimal care routines based on each child’s unique needs and skin characteristics.