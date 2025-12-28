Toke Makinwa Says Women Cheat More But Hide It Better

Nigerian actress and media personality Toke Makinwa has shared her opinion about fidelity and gender expectations, arguing that cheating is not exclusive to men and should be discussed with more honesty.

Speaking on a recent episode of her Toke Moments podcast, Makinwa said infidelity is not automatically a dealbreaker for her, but stressed that her position is often misunderstood.

“Cheating is not a dealbreaker for me but it comes with a caveat. When I say it some people think that I am encouraging cheating. No,” she explained. According to her, maturity has reshaped the way she views the subject, especially the long held belief that men are more prone to cheating.

“As I grow older, I realised that it is not just men who can cheat. Why are we making these men feel so special as if it is only them?” she questioned.

Makinwa argued that women often have more opportunity to cheat, even though the narrative rarely acknowledges this reality. “Do you know how easy it is for a woman to cheat? It is even easier for us. But men will spend money, efforts and time to cheat,” she said.

She further suggested that restraint, rather than lack of opportunity, is what often keeps women faithful. “A woman not cheating is not because she cannot cheat, it is probably because she has one thing you lack, it is strength,” Makinwa stated.

Wrapping up her point, the podcast host claimed that discretion plays a role in how female infidelity is perceived. “Women cheat more, but they know how to hide it,” she added.

Her comments have generated mixed reactions online, with many debating her views on fidelity and relationships. Some social media users have praised her honesty in addressing what they describe as society’s double standards, while others have criticized her stance on infidelity not being a dealbreaker.

The podcast episode has sparked widespread conversation across Nigerian entertainment circles about gender dynamics in relationships and how infidelity is perceived differently based on gender. Makinwa’s candid approach to discussing controversial relationship topics has become a hallmark of her Toke Moments podcast.