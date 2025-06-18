Togo Suspends French Broadcasters Over Alleged Bias

Togo’s media regulator has imposed a three-month ban on French broadcasters RFI and France 24, citing concerns over impartial reporting.

The High Authority for Audiovisual Communication (HAAC) announced the suspension late Monday, claiming the outlets had repeatedly failed to meet journalistic standards of accuracy and balance.

The decision comes amid heightened political tensions following controversial constitutional changes that could extend President Faure Gnassingbé’s tenure. “Freedom of the press cannot be synonymous with disinformation,” the HAAC stated, though it provided no specific examples of problematic reporting. Both broadcasters expressed surprise at the move, asserting their commitment to ethical journalism.

Press freedom groups have condemned the suspension. Reporters Without Borders called it “a serious attack on media freedom,” while local observers noted the timing coincides with planned anti-government protests. Security forces recently used tear gas to disperse demonstrations in Lomé, arresting dozens.

Similar media restrictions have emerged across Francophone Africa, reflecting strained relations with former colonial power France. Mali recently suspended French channel LCI for two months. Togo’s opposition has called for civil disobedience starting June 23 to protest what they term a “constitutional coup.”

The government maintains the new charter strengthens democracy, but critics argue it consolidates presidential power. Media analysts warn the broadcaster suspensions may further restrict independent reporting as political tensions escalate.