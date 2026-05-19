Togo Leader Frames AfCFTA as Africa’s Sovereignty Tool

Togo’s President has framed the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) as a continental sovereignty tool, demanding faster action on barriers that continue to fragment Africa’s market as global trade fractures along geopolitical lines.

Faure Essozimna Gnassingbé, President of the Council of the Republic of Togo, made the remarks Monday at the opening of the third Biashara Afrika forum, hosted in Lomé. “AfCFTA is a sovereignty tool for the continent’s economy,” he told delegates, calling for urgent action to convert the agreement’s legal framework into tangible economic transformation.

His intervention adds high-level political momentum to a gathering already animated by warnings from AfCFTA Secretary-General Wamkele Mene and former Nigerien President Issoufou Mahamadou about the cost of slow implementation. Gnassingbé’s framing sharpens that message, positioning continental integration not merely as an economic opportunity but as a strategic response to a world in which African nations are increasingly exposed to trade shocks they cannot absorb individually. “No African economy can defend its interests alone,” he said.

The president pointed to persistent structural obstacles that continue to undermine intra-African commerce, including high logistics costs, non-tariff barriers, and border inefficiencies. He stressed that Africa must accelerate the facilitation of goods and people movement across the continent, a frank acknowledgment that ratification and rule-making have outpaced the physical and regulatory infrastructure needed to make the agreement work in practice.

Gnassingbé placed particular emphasis on inclusive participation within the continental market, calling for stronger regional value chains and a competitive private sector that ensures women, youth, and small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) fully benefit from AfCFTA opportunities. The concern is well-founded. Analysts have long warned that larger economies and established corporates risk capturing disproportionate early benefits from the agreement while smaller operators contend with compliance costs, trade finance gaps, and information asymmetries.

Togo’s hosting of the forum carries its own symbolic weight. The country has positioned itself as a financial services hub anchored by institutions including Ecobank, and as a logistics corridor for landlocked neighbours, offering a working demonstration of the trade facilitation Gnassingbé advocated from the podium.

Intra-Africa trade reached a record $220 billion in 2024, a 12.5 percent year-on-year increase according to the African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank). The figure, while representing genuine momentum, remains a fraction of the continent’s total commerce and is heavily concentrated in a handful of economies, underscoring the distance between the AfCFTA’s potential and its current reach.