Togo and Nigeria Lead as Top Destinations for Ghanaian Travelers

Ghana’s neighboring countries have become the overwhelming favorites for travelers leaving the country, with Togo and Nigeria emerging as the top two destinations in 2023, new data from the Ghana Statistical Service (GSS) reveals.

The findings paint a vivid picture of how closely intertwined West African economies really are. It’s not just about tourism in the traditional sense. Instead, these cross-border movements are driven by business deals, family obligations, and the kind of cultural connections that have existed for generations.

According to the 2023 Domestic and Outbound Tourism Survey, outbound same-day visitors to Togo spent a staggering GHS 12.8 million just in the first quarter of the year. That figure alone demonstrates how significant these short trips across the border have become for the regional economy. Nigeria, Côte d’Ivoire, and Burkina Faso also ranked highly among preferred destinations.

Dr. Alhassan Iddrisu, the Government Statistician, emphasized that these numbers reflect something deeper than casual travel. “The survey shows that West Africa continues to be the most significant destination for Ghana’s outbound travelers,” he explained. These movements aren’t merely recreational; they’re fundamentally tied to business networks, family responsibilities, and shared cultural heritage.

Throughout 2023, the GSS documented 77,501 outbound same-day visitors and 393,305 overnight travelers who collectively spent about GHS 4 billion abroad. Most of them traveled by road, which makes sense given Ghana’s relatively well-developed road connections with neighboring countries.

The data reveals interesting patterns in why people travel. Business and professional trips accounted for nearly 34 percent of same-day journeys, while funeral attendance and family visits dominated overnight travel, particularly to other West African nations. Anyone familiar with West African culture knows that funeral attendance is considered a serious social obligation, not an optional event.

Togo’s dominance in both trip frequency and visitor spending isn’t accidental. Analysts point to its proximity, relatively easy border crossing procedures, and the bustling trade corridor linking Accra, Aflao, and Lomé. For decades now, Togo has functioned as a commercial gateway for Ghanaian small and medium enterprises engaged in cross-border trading and logistics. The 2023 figures confirm that this relationship remains strong, with travelers spending primarily on transportation, accommodation, and purchasing goods.

Nigeria and Côte d’Ivoire followed as the next most popular destinations, each attracting different types of visitors. Nigeria drew mostly business travelers and professionals, while Côte d’Ivoire saw more cultural exchanges and family visits, especially among communities with ethnic and family ties that predate modern national borders.

These travel patterns carry real implications for policy makers. As the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) gains momentum, Ghana needs to think strategically about how to facilitate and benefit from this regional mobility.

Here’s where things get interesting from an economic perspective. Despite all this cross-border movement, the GSS data highlights a significant gap. Most of the GHS 4 billion spent by Ghanaian travelers ends up benefiting foreign transport companies, hotels, and retail businesses rather than Ghanaian enterprises.

The GSS is recommending practical steps to change this dynamic, including improving border infrastructure, streamlining visa processes, and encouraging hospitality investments in border towns like Aflao, Elubo, and Paga. These improvements could make travel more efficient while ensuring local communities capture more economic value.

Dr. Iddrisu stressed that evidence-based planning will be crucial. “Our findings show that regional travel is not slowing down,” he noted. The challenge for Ghana is transforming outbound mobility into genuine opportunities for business growth, cultural exchange, and tourism development across Africa.

As Ghana moves toward establishing its first Tourism Satellite Account, these insights will be invaluable for understanding the economic impact of cross-border tourism and guiding investment decisions in regional partnerships. The numbers suggest that Ghana sits at the heart of West African mobility patterns, but the country hasn’t yet fully leveraged that position for economic gain.