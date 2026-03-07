Togbe Afede XIV Named Chair of Yale School of Management’s Global Advisory Council

Ghanaian business leader and paramount chief Togbe Afede XIV has been appointed Chair of the Council of Global Advisors of the Yale School of Management (SOM), one of the world’s most prestigious graduate business schools, in a recognition that places a Ghanaian at the helm of a body that shapes the strategic direction of Yale’s global academic and institutional outreach.

The appointment, confirmed in an official statement issued by the Chief, took effect on February 16, 2026, and carries a three-year term with the possibility of renewal. As Chair, Togbe Afede XIV will also serve as an ex-officio member of the SOM Board of Advisors.

The Council of Global Advisors is comprised of international leaders who advise the Dean and the school’s senior leadership on strategies to expand Yale SOM’s brand and reach internationally, with members drawn from a diverse range of countries and professional backgrounds. As Chair, Togbe Afede XIV will set the Council’s priorities, guide member engagement, and work closely with Dean Kerwin Charles to advance the school’s core aspirations, including strengthening student recruitment across regions, deepening global partnerships, and elevating international awareness of Yale SOM’s mission.

The appointment carries personal significance. Togbe Afede XIV holds a Master of Business Administration in Finance from the Yale School of Management, awarded in 1989, making him an alumnus of the very institution he now helps lead at the advisory level.

Beyond his traditional role as Agbogbomefia of the Asogli State in Ghana’s Volta Region, Togbe Afede XIV is a distinguished entrepreneur who founded Databank Financial Services and Strategic African Securities (SAS), pioneering stock brokerage and corporate finance advisory in Ghana. His business interests span private equity, aviation through co-founding Africa World Airlines, energy through Sunon Asogli Power Ghana, and sport as majority owner of Accra Hearts of Oak Sporting Club.

Yale SOM said his appointment was based on his admirable leadership, experience, life, and career.