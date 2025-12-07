Togbe Afede Salutes Farmers While Urging Revival of Agricultural Sectors

Togbe Afede XIV has paid powerful tribute to Ghanaian farmers while calling for stronger national commitment to revive key agricultural sectors during the 2025 National Farmers Day celebration held in Ho, Volta Region on Friday.

The Agbogbomefia of the Asogli State, who chaired the 41st edition of the statutory event, was joined by chiefs, queens and elders as thousands gathered to honour those who form the backbone of Ghana’s food systems. The celebration, themed Feed Ghana, Eat Ghana, Secure the Future, brought together dignitaries including President John Dramani Mahama, Agriculture Minister Eric Opoku and Fisheries Minister Emelia Arthur.

Togbe Afede lauded farmers, fishers, processors and all value chain actors for their unwavering dedication to ensuring food security, generating foreign exchange earnings and sustaining livelihoods across the country. He noted that agriculture employs about 44 percent of Ghana’s workforce and continues to drive national development despite numerous challenges facing the sector.

However, the traditional leader expressed deep concern over declining productivity in several critical agricultural sectors, particularly cocoa, cotton and coffee industries that once significantly powered Ghana’s economy. He emphasized these crops have historically been pillars of national development, noting the need for stronger state intervention, research investment and revitalisation policies to restore growth and competitiveness.

Togbe Afede underscored the importance of value addition, improved farming technologies and sustained support systems that empower farmers to scale up production. He stressed that modern agriculture requires innovation, reliable financing, mechanisation and consistent extension services to increase yields and raise incomes for farming communities nationwide.

The Asogli overlord commended government’s $10 billion Big Push Programme, describing it as a transformative initiative that, when fully implemented, will significantly enhance roads and critical infrastructure in rural farming communities. He stated he was happy when he first heard about the commitment and super happy to know that over $10 billion has been invested so far.

He said improved road networks will ease transportation challenges, reduce post-harvest losses, expand market access and ultimately boost farmers’ earnings and competitiveness. The traditional leader highlighted that reliable roads are critical for farmers to deliver goods efficiently, noting the programme will transform agriculture by making it easier to transport crops, livestock and fish to buyers while stimulating local economies along these routes.

Togbe Afede also referenced Ghana’s substantial food import bill, stating the country spends between $3.5 billion and $4.5 billion annually importing food, which shows there is much work to do in achieving agricultural self sufficiency. He urged government, farmers and citizens to unite in strengthening agriculture to secure Ghana’s future while encouraging Ghanaians to eat Ghana food to help grow the nation.

He extended heartfelt congratulations to the 2025 Overall Best Farmer, Opanyin Abraham Kwaku Adusei from Kwahu Afram Plains South District in the Eastern Region. The 82 year old farmer was awarded 1.2 million Ghana cedis cash prize from the African Development Bank, along with a brand new tractor and other essential farming tools.

Togbe Afede praised Opanyin Adusei for his innovation, discipline and lifelong service to Ghana’s agricultural advancement. He also celebrated achievements of other award winners, including Best Female Farmer, Best Physically Challenged Farmer, Best National Fisherfolk, Best Youth Farmer and numerous regional and district honourees. Their hard work, he said, reflects unmatched perseverance and excellence at the heart of Ghanaian agriculture.

The traditional leader further stated that agriculture remains a cornerstone of Ghana’s national development agenda. He urged government, private sector actors, development partners and all stakeholders to remain committed to building a stronger, more innovative and resilient agricultural sector through the right support systems, value chain development and long term investment.

During the ceremony, Togbe Afede recalled that Ho hosted the 35th Farmers Day on December 6, 2019, and he was invited to chair the event just as he was invited to the 2025 celebration. However, all of a sudden on the day before that 2019 event, his nomination was withdrawn thanks to what he described as the pettiness of those days. He expressed pleasure and delight at being privileged to be chairman of the 41st celebration.

The 2025 National Farmers Day celebration in Ho marked a significant moment for the Volta Region and the nation, combining celebration with a renewed call to action for transformation of Ghana’s agriculture. With the right support systems and sustained commitment from all stakeholders, Ghana’s agricultural future can become more competitive, sustainable and prosperous for generations to come.