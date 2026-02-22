Title Race Blown Open as Medeama Drop Points and Gold Stars Surge

A single Sunday in Matchweek 23 of the 2025/26 Ghana Premier League (GPL) has transformed what looked like a comfortable title procession for Medeama SC into a genuine three-way contest, with FC Samartex 1996 denying the leaders at home while Bibiani Gold Stars delivered a stoppage-time comeback to close the gap at the summit to just three points.

The Western derby at the Nsenkyire Sports Arena in Samreboi produced exactly the tactical contest the standings promised. Samartex entered as the second-best defensive side in the league, unbeaten at home all season, while Medeama arrived as the division’s highest scorers with 32 goals. Neither attack could settle the argument, as the match ended goalless and left the Mauve and Yellow with a second successive league game without a win.

Medeama had gone into Sunday under pressure after surrendering a home lead to Aduana FC the previous weekend in a 1-1 stalemate, a match in which captain Mubarik Yussif missed a penalty that could have secured all three points. Head coach Ibrahim Tanko’s side showed resilience on the road to protect a clean sheet, but the point did little to protect their position at the top.

What was once a seven-point cushion has now dwindled to three, with 11 matches remaining in the season.

The beneficiary was Bibiani Gold Stars, the defending champions, who wrote one of the weekend’s more dramatic storylines at the Kpando Sports Stadium against Heart of Lions. Seedorf Asante fired Heart of Lions into the lead in the 36th minute, giving the hosts a deserved advantage at the break. The momentum shifted after the restart, however. Samuel Atta Kumi restored parity in the 76th minute before substitute Godfred Arthur delivered the decisive blow deep into stoppage time to complete a dramatic turnaround.

The victory, their third consecutive win, lifted Gold Stars to second place on 42 points, three behind Medeama with 11 rounds to play. The defending champions’ trajectory is now pointing sharply upward at exactly the right moment, and their experience of winning the title under pressure last season makes them a credible threat to Medeama’s fading lead.

Accra Hearts of Oak SC, in third on 39 points, remain well positioned to take advantage if either side above them falters. The Phobians have kept clean sheets in each of their last five league matches and travel to Samreboi next weekend for what could be another pivotal fixture.

With Western Region clubs now occupying all three podium places and the gap between first and third standing at just six points, the 2025/26 GPL title fight has entered a decisive and unpredictable phase.