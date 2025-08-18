Tire Blast Kills Four on Busy Ghana Highway

A high-speed tire explosion has claimed four lives and injured seventeen others on Ghana’s crucial Accra-Kumasi highway.

The fatal crash occurred Sunday near Asuboi, Suhum, in the Eastern Region, devastating a bus full of passengers.

According to the Eastern Regional Ghana National Fire Service, a Sprinter bus (registration GW-5535-24) travelling from Kumasi to Accra suffered a rear tire burst while moving at high speed. The driver lost control instantly, causing the vehicle to crash violently. Three men and one woman died immediately at the scene.

Seventeen passengers survived with injuries – eleven men and six women. The Suhum Municipal Fire Station rushed to the site after receiving an emergency call. Firefighters assisted in transporting the injured to Suhum Government Hospital for urgent care. The bodies of the deceased were taken to the hospital’s morgue. The bus itself was left partially wrecked by the force of the collision.

This tragic incident highlights the ever-present dangers on one of Ghana’s busiest routes. If you’ve driven the Accra-Kumasi highway recently, you know how quickly a routine journey can turn perilous.