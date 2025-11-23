Tinubu Withdraws Police Officers From VIP Security Duties

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has directed the withdrawal of police officers currently assigned to provide security for Very Important Persons across Nigeria. The directive was issued during a security meeting held on Sunday at the State House in Abuja.

The meeting was attended by the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Waidi Shaibu; the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sunday Kelvin Aneke; the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun; and the Director-General of the Department of State Services (DSS), Tosin Adeola Ajayi. Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, announced the policy in a statement.

Under the new arrangement, VIPs seeking protection will request well-armed personnel from the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC). The redeployed police officers will concentrate on core law enforcement responsibilities in communities across the country.

The statement highlighted that many parts of Nigeria, especially remote areas, have few policemen at the stations, making the task of protecting and defending citizens difficult. Security analysts have long argued that the widespread use of police for private protection drains manpower from understaffed police formations, hampering their ability to respond to communal crimes and civil unrest.

President Tinubu has approved the recruitment of 30,000 additional police officers. The government is also working with state governments to upgrade training facilities nationwide.

The presidential directive represents a significant shift in security resource allocation as Nigeria grapples with ongoing security challenges. The policy aims to strengthen frontline policing capacity by redirecting personnel from private protection duties to public safety operations.