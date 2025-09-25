Tinubu Warns UN Faces Irrelevance Without Reform

Nigerian President Bola Ahmed Tinubu delivered a stark warning to world leaders at the 80th United Nations (UN) General Assembly, declaring that the global body risks becoming irrelevant without immediate and comprehensive institutional reforms.

Vice President Kashim Shettima, representing Tinubu at the New York assembly on Wednesday, outlined Nigeria’s four-point reform agenda beginning with demands for permanent Security Council membership. The address emphasized that current global governance structures reflect post-World War II realities rather than contemporary geopolitical dynamics.

“Nigeria must have a permanent seat at the UN Security Council,” Shettima declared. The Vice President argued that the Council’s credibility depends on acknowledging present-day realities rather than perpetuating 1945 power structures.

Tinubu’s critique extended beyond institutional representation to encompass systemic failures in addressing nuclear disarmament, Security Council reform, and equitable access to international trade and finance. The Nigerian leader characterized these shortcomings as collective humanitarian failures masked by diplomatic rhetoric.

The address highlighted Nigeria’s demographic transformation from a colonial territory of 20 million inhabitants to a sovereign nation exceeding 236 million citizens. Population projections position Nigeria as the world’s third most populous country with one of the planet’s youngest and most dynamic demographics.

Regarding international conflicts, Tinubu advocated for a two-state solution to the Palestinian crisis, rejecting the characterization of Palestinian civilians as collateral damage. The President emphasized human dignity and equal rights across ethnic and national boundaries, challenging world leaders to recognize Palestinian humanity.

The Nigerian leader proposed establishing an international judicial mechanism for sovereign debt crises, describing the concept as an International Court of Justice for financial matters. This framework would assist developing nations in escaping economic dependency cycles and transitioning beyond raw commodity exports.

Tinubu positioned Africa’s critical mineral wealth as essential to global stability, advocating for local processing investments and equitable partnerships. The strategy aims to diversify supply chains, reduce international tensions, and establish sustainable prosperity frameworks for African nations.

The President endorsed UN Secretary-General António Guterres’ vision that artificial intelligence must stand for “Africa Included,” emphasizing expanded access and dialogue to address global wealth and knowledge disparities. Technology inclusion represents a crucial element of Nigeria’s multilateral engagement strategy.

On counterterrorism efforts, Tinubu emphasized ideological dimensions over military tactics, arguing that generational conflicts require values-based solutions. The approach recognizes that sustainable victories against extremism depend on winning hearts and minds rather than battlefield dominance.

The address concluded with renewed commitment to multilateralism and human rights protection, with Tinubu declaring Nigeria’s unwavering dedication to peace, development, unity, and human dignity. The President warned that collective security depends on universal safety standards.

Nigeria’s UN General Assembly participation reflects broader African advocacy for institutional reform within global governance structures. The country’s demographic weight and economic potential strengthen arguments for expanded African representation in international decision-making bodies.

The reform demands align with ongoing African Union initiatives seeking permanent Security Council representation for the continent. Nigeria’s leadership role in regional organizations including the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) reinforces its credentials for enhanced global participation.

Tinubu’s warnings about UN irrelevance reflect growing frustration among developing nations regarding institutional responsiveness to contemporary challenges. The critique suggests that failure to implement meaningful reforms could prompt nations to seek alternative multilateral frameworks.

The Nigerian President’s emphasis on debt relief and financial justice resonates with widespread concerns about unsustainable sovereign debt burdens affecting developing economies. The proposed international judicial mechanism could provide systematic approaches to debt restructuring beyond current ad hoc arrangements.