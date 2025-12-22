Tinubu Urges Nigerians to Avoid Alcohol During Christmas Celebrations

President Bola Tinubu has called on Nigerians to avoid alcohol consumption during Christmas festivities while pledging his administration will defeat banditry and terrorism. The president made the appeal Sunday while receiving Eyo festival participants at his Lagos residence.

Tinubu urged citizens to celebrate responsibly and avoid actions that could endanger lives or disrupt public order during the holiday period. He emphasized that the festive season should be marked by joy, unity and mutual respect rather than activities that put people at risk. The president was accompanied by his wife, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, and Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu during the meeting.

The president’s message comes as Nigeria prepares for both Christmas celebrations and the traditional Eyo festival scheduled for December 27. Tinubu will serve as guest of honor at the Eyo festival, which honors prominent figures including his late mother, Alhaja Abibatu Mogaji, and former governors Lateef Jakande and Michael Otedola. The Eyo Masquerade is a centuries-old Yoruba festival historically held to honor departed Lagos kings and chiefs.

Beyond the holiday message, Tinubu reaffirmed his government’s commitment to eliminating terrorism and banditry across Nigeria. The security situation remains critical, with at least 2,266 people killed by bandits or insurgents during the first half of 2025, surpassing total deaths from all of 2024. States including Zamfara, Katsina, Kaduna, Sokoto, and Niger have faced intensified attacks by armed groups throughout the year.

The president’s Christmas message aligns with his administration’s broader security strategy announced during the 2026 budget presentation last week. Nigeria allocated 5.41 trillion naira to defence, policing and security operations in the upcoming fiscal year, the largest single sectoral allocation. The budget will fund new military equipment, strengthen joint security operations and deploy advanced surveillance technologies.

Armed groups including Boko Haram and Islamic State West Africa Province have escalated campaigns in 2025, launching daily attacks on civilians and security forces particularly in Borno and Yobe states. Zamfara State has become the epicenter of bandit violence in northwest Nigeria. Between May 2023 and early 2025, Nigerian security forces neutralized more than 13,500 terrorists and armed criminals while over 124,000 insurgents and their families surrendered.

The Defence Headquarters reported that security forces killed over 3,100 terrorists, arrested 2,500 suspects and freed more than 1,600 kidnapped victims in 2024. The Nigeria Police Force rescued 1,581 hostages and arrested over 30,000 suspects for various offenses during the same period. In August, the Office of the National Security Adviser announced the rescue of 128 hostages in Zamfara State alone.

Northern Christian leaders have expressed concern about persistent security challenges affecting Christmas celebrations. The Christian Association of Nigeria in the 19 northern states appealed to Tinubu and state governors to guarantee the safety of lives and property during the holiday period and beyond. Many Christians remain reluctant to travel or gather for worship due to safety concerns.

President Tinubu arrived in Lagos on Saturday after visiting Borno and Bauchi states to pay respects to families affected by recent violence and condole with the family of Sheikh Dahiru Bauchi, a renowned Muslim cleric who died in late November. He plans to spend the remainder of the Yuletide season in Lagos before returning to Abuja in early January.