Tinubu Receives USAFRICOM Commander for Security Cooperation Talks

Nigerian President Bola Tinubu on Sunday, February 8, received the Commander of the United States Africa Command (USAFRICOM), General Dagvin Anderson, at the Presidential Villa in Abuja to discuss deepening security cooperation between both countries.

The high-level delegation, led by General Anderson, included the Charge d’Affaires of the United States Embassy in Nigeria, Keith Heffern, Senior Foreign Policy Adviser Peter Vrooman, and Command Sergeant Major Garric Banfield.

President Tinubu welcomed the visitors alongside National Security Adviser Nuhu Ribadu, Minister of Defence General Christopher Musa, Chief of Defence Staff General Olufemi Oluyede, Chief of Army Staff Lieutenant General Waidi Shaibu, and other senior security officials.

The visit was confirmed in a statement by Dada Olusegun, Special Assistant to the President on Social Media, who stated that discussions focused on strengthening bilateral defence ties, particularly in security cooperation and regional stability.

Details of the closed-door meeting were not disclosed, but the engagement follows heightened military collaboration between Nigeria and the United States in addressing shared security challenges across West Africa.

The meeting took place five days after General Anderson confirmed on February 3 that the United States had deployed a small team of military personnel to Nigeria to provide intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance capabilities in support of counterterrorism operations.

Anderson stated during a virtual press briefing that the deployment resulted from consultations between both governments following his meeting with President Tinubu in Rome during the Aqaba Process summit in October 2025.

The United States military team brings what Anderson described as unique capabilities to augment Nigerian efforts against terrorist groups including Boko Haram and the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP), which have intensified attacks across northern regions.

Nigeria’s Defence Minister General Christopher Musa confirmed the presence of American personnel but emphasized their role remains purely supportive, with Nigerian forces maintaining full operational control and decision making authority.

The deployment follows United States airstrikes conducted on December 25, 2025, against targets the United States described as Islamic State positions in Sokoto State in northwestern Nigeria, marking the first officially acknowledged American military action in the country.

President Donald Trump ordered the Christmas Day strikes after accusing Nigeria of failing to protect Christians from terrorist attacks, although the Nigerian government rejected claims of religious persecution and stressed that armed groups target civilians regardless of faith.

Nigeria has battled multiple insurgencies for over 17 years, with Boko Haram and ISWAP conducting sustained campaigns in the northeast while expanding operations toward northwestern and north central regions where banditry and resource conflicts destabilize communities.

The Defence Headquarters clarified that American personnel are not engaged in ground combat operations, stating their presence is limited to capacity building, professional military education, intelligence sharing, logistics support and strategic dialogue.

The United States previously maintained significant military infrastructure in neighboring Niger until forced to abandon bases in 2024 following a coup, leaving Nigeria as a key partner for American counterterrorism efforts in West Africa.

Sunday’s meeting reflects sustained efforts to enhance bilateral defence cooperation amid ongoing regional security challenges and comes ahead of planned joint operations targeting terrorist networks across the Sahel.