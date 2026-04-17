Tinubu Offers Eyeglasses to Critics Who Refuse to See His Progress

Nigerian President Bola Tinubu on Thursday declared that critics who refuse to acknowledge his administration’s achievements will be offered eyeglasses to improve their vision, as he pushed back against mounting opposition pressure at the State House in Abuja.

Speaking during a meeting with Renewed Hope Ambassadors, Tinubu said those who cannot see the roads, bridges, and economic growth his government has delivered would be lent “Jigi-Bola,” a Yoruba term for eyeglasses.

The president also addressed the economy directly, describing his predecessor, the late President Muhammadu Buhari, as a partner rather than a separate leader, saying he effectively took over from himself.

Responding to opposition attacks, Tinubu said he would not be intimidated, insisting he had been through difficult political paths before and would not be distracted from delivering on his promises.

The meeting came days after former Interior Minister Rauf Aregbesola, speaking at the African Democratic Congress (ADC) national convention, described the Renewed Hope Agenda as a scam and called on Tinubu to resign over worsening insecurity and economic hardship.

Tinubu pledged to sustain reforms aimed at creating more opportunities for poor and vulnerable citizens and assured the gathering that he would not abandon the affairs of the nation.

The president also reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to the rule of law and the judiciary, stating that his government would not disobey lawful court orders regardless of whether rulings favoured them.