Tinubu Marks Three Years With Promises of Better Days

Nigerian President Bola Ahmed Tinubu marked three years in office on Friday with a nationwide address acknowledging the hardship his economic reforms have caused, while insisting that stabilisation is underway and the worst is behind Nigeria.

In a statement issued from the State House, Tinubu said he speaks “not only as your President but also as a fellow citizen who understands the sacrifices many families have made in recent years.”

“Your sacrifice has not been in vain,” he said, adding that Nigeria has stabilised and is moving forward.

The president defended the removal of fuel subsidies, the floating of the naira, and other structural reforms implemented since he took office in May 2023. He said at the height of the subsidy regime, Nigeria was spending N18.4 billion daily on petrol subsidies, over N4 trillion in 2022 alone, and that multiple exchange rate windows cost the country more than N8 trillion over three years to rent-seeking and speculative practices.

On the economy, Tinubu pointed to a booming stock market as evidence of recovery, with the All Share Index rising from 53,000 to 250,000 over his tenure and market capitalisation growing from N30 trillion to N160 trillion.

On infrastructure, he cited over 2,700 kilometres of highways under construction, reconstruction or rehabilitation, including the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway, the Sokoto-Badagry Super Highway, and the Abuja-Kaduna-Zaria-Kano Road.

On security, Tinubu said it remains central to his mission and promised the government would not relent until every Nigerian can live, work, travel, and dream in safety. The pledge comes as Nigeria grapples with ongoing school kidnappings, with dozens of pupils from Oyo and Borno states still unaccounted for following abductions earlier this month.

“Nigeria is passing through such a test. But I believe with all my heart that we shall emerge stronger, fairer, more united, and more prosperous than ever before,” the president said.

Critics and independent analysts have noted, however, that while financial market indicators have improved, household incomes remain under severe pressure, food prices continue to strain low-income families, and real wages have not recovered to pre-reform levels.