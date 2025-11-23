Tinubu Declares Northern Insecurity Nigeria’s Gravest Challenge

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has identified insecurity in Northern Nigeria as the country’s most pressing concern, warning that the crisis threatens both national progress and stability. Speaking through the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Abbas Tajudeen, at the 25th anniversary of the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) in Kaduna on Saturday, the President described the security situation as his deepest worry.

In his address titled “A Generation Summoned by a Crisis,” Tinubu acknowledged that his administration inherited complex and deeply rooted security challenges but stressed his government is working around the clock to confront them with urgency. He warned that Nigeria cannot prosper when a key part of its national body remains paralysed, emphasising that affliction in any region represents a setback for the entire country.

The President painted a stark picture of the current situation facing the North. He described the region as confronting one of the gravest tests in its history, marked by a corrosion of security, a collapse of communal ethics, and a distortion of the moral compass that once held communities together. Despite acknowledging the daunting layers and sophistication of inherited security challenges, Tinubu expressed confidence that the urgency his administration brings to finding solutions should inspire hope among Nigerians.

The President declared his administration is not only determined to ensure that terrorist and bandit groups tormenting the North are eliminated, but equally committed to reversing the region’s economic decline. He outlined several infrastructure projects currently underway, highlighting the Abuja to Kaduna to Kano Superhighway as a transformative development expected to be commissioned in the coming months.

Tinubu stressed that rebuilding trust across communities remains fundamental to achieving lasting security. According to him, insecurity will persist, economic stagnation will deepen and educational deficits will widen unless social harmony is restored throughout the region. He noted that decades of dysfunction have fractured bonds and strained unity, yet the diverse ethnic and religious representation at the anniversary gathering signals collective resolve to overcome division.

The President offered a vision of economic renewal for the North. He expressed optimism that the region stands on the verge of a major turnaround with the anticipated rollout of crude oil from the Kolmani fields and other emerging oil prospects. This development, combined with accelerated road, rail and river transport projects, forms part of his administration’s broader strategy to unlock growth across Northern Nigeria.

Tinubu praised the ACF for serving as the conscience of the region for 25 years, describing the forum as a reservoir of patriots, thinkers and moral leaders. He commended the proposed Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) Endowment Fund as a bold and visionary initiative, noting that its focus on girl child education, youth skills development, peacebuilding and conflict resolution aligns with the country’s broader development agenda.

The President warned that unity remains the North’s strongest asset, cautioning that without it, security initiatives will sputter, economic opportunities will slip away and the region’s political influence will diminish. He urged Northern leaders across government, traditional institutions and civil society to recommit themselves to the ideals that inspired the formation of the ACF a quarter century ago.

In a direct message to regional leadership, Tinubu insisted the North has not failed but could fail if leaders retreat from their obligation to be their brothers’ keepers. He noted that failure begins the day leaders sleep comfortably while millions sleep hungry or travel in fear across short distances. The President called on the forum to continue acting as the moral compass of the region, asserting that the North possesses the capacity to reclaim its stability, rebuild its economy and remain a central pillar of Nigeria’s collective progress.