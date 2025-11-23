Tinubu Convenes Emergency Security Meeting Amid Kidnapping Crisis

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu held an extended security meeting with Service Chiefs at the State House in Abuja on Sunday, November 23, 2025. The Chief of Defence Staff, General Olufemi Oluyode; Chief of Air Staff, Air Vice Marshal Kelvin Aneke; Chief of Naval Staff, Rear Admiral Idi Abbas; Chief of Defence Intelligence, Major General EAP Undiendeye; and Chief of Army Staff, Major General Waidi Shaibu attended the session.

Inspector General of Police Kayode Egbetokun and Director-General of the Department of State Services (DSS) Tosin Ajayi also participated. The high-level briefing stretched late into the evening.

President Tinubu stated on social media that the meeting reviewed the latest security reports and focused on taking decisive actions to stabilize affected areas and protect citizens. He emphasized receiving continuous briefings and directing security services to move with speed, precision, and absolute resolve.

Tinubu reiterated his commitment to Nigerian security, warning that those who threaten peace will face the full weight of the law. He declared that Nigeria will prevail.

The meeting occurred amid a wave of kidnappings that have affected multiple northern states. Armed bandits kidnapped 303 children and 12 teachers from St. Mary’s Private Catholic school in Niger State on Friday, though fifty students escaped between Friday and Saturday and reunited with their parents.

Earlier in the week, assailants attacked a church in Eruku, Kwara State, killing at least two worshippers and abducting the pastor and several others. Police reported that armed bandits stormed Government Girls Comprehensive Secondary School in Kebbi State at approximately 4 a.m., kidnapping 25 students.

President Tinubu announced the rescue of 38 Christian worshippers abducted in Eruku, Kwara State, as well as the recovery of 51 missing students kidnapped in Niger State. Tinubu cancelled his planned trip to the G20 summit in South Africa following the abductions, with Vice President Kashim Shettima attending in his place.

The recent attacks follow weeks after United States President Donald Trump threatened military action over what he described as targeted killings of Christians in Nigeria, a narrative the Nigerian government rejected, stating that Muslims are the majority victims of attacks by armed groups.