Tinubu Calls Anti-Terror Fight a Shared National Duty

Nigerian President Bola Tinubu on Monday told security forces they would not face the country’s insurgency alone, framing the battle against terrorism and banditry as a civic obligation for all Nigerians, not just the military.

In a message posted on his verified X account, Tinubu praised troops serving on the front lines, describing them as a shield protecting innocent citizens and preserving national stability. The statement came days after his government acknowledged that recent kidnappings and community attacks remained painful proof that the security situation was far from resolved.

At a Democracy Day church service on Sunday, the presidency had already declared that the government would never succumb to terror, banditry, or criminal intimidation — a signal that Monday’s X message was part of a coordinated week of security messaging ahead of what analysts see as an increasingly tense run-up to the 2027 general elections.

Beyond soldiers and police, Tinubu specifically acknowledged officers of the Department of State Services (DSS), the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), intelligence services, and local security formations.

He also addressed the burden carried by families of personnel, recognising long deployments and the emotional cost of duty as a sacrifice the country shares.

On citizen responsibility, the president was direct: Nigerians must report suspicious activity. “When you see something, say something. When you know something, report it,” he said.

The message arrives as security pressure mounts across several fronts. The president had last week ordered the full deployment of security resources following the abduction of students and teachers in Oyo State, with a specialised unit activated for an intelligence-driven rescue operation. He also commissioned three naval vessels at the Nigerian Navy’s 70th anniversary fleet review in Lagos, crediting maritime operations with boosting oil production and deterring piracy in the Gulf of Guinea.

Security analysts have consistently noted that public calls for civilian cooperation tend to follow spikes in mass kidnapping incidents, particularly in the northwest and north-central regions, where state forces remain stretched.