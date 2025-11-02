Tinubu and Trump to Meet Over Christian Genocide Claims

President Bola Tinubu will meet United States President Donald Trump in the coming days to discuss allegations of Christian genocide in Nigeria, according to presidential aide Daniel Bwala.

The Special Adviser to the President on Policy Communication confirmed the meeting on Saturday via social media, stating it would address Trump’s recent claims that the Nigerian government has failed to protect Christians from violence. The summit could take place at either the State House in Abuja or the White House in Washington.

Trump on Saturday ordered the Department of War to prepare for potential military action against Nigeria, threatening to cut off all United States assistance if the government continues to allow what he called the killing of Christians. In a social media post, he warned the US may go into the country “guns a blazing” to wipe out Islamic terrorists.

The military threat came one day after Trump designated Nigeria as a Country of Particular Concern (CPC) for religious freedom violations, claiming Christianity faces an “existential threat” in the West African nation. Nigeria was previously placed on the CPC list in 2020 but removed in 2023 ahead of then Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s visit to improve bilateral relations.

President Tinubu rejected the characterisation of Nigeria as religiously intolerant. In a statement posted on social media, he said such a position does not reflect national reality nor consider the government’s consistent efforts to safeguard freedom of religion for all Nigerians. He emphasized that religious freedom and tolerance remain core tenets of Nigerian identity.

Bwala stressed that both leaders share a commitment to combating insurgency and terrorism, noting Trump has supported Nigeria by authorizing arms sales that President Tinubu has effectively utilized in counter terrorism efforts. He said these efforts have yielded significant positive results.

The presidential aide acknowledged differences in perspective over whether terrorist groups in Nigeria target Christians exclusively or attack all faiths indiscriminately, stating these differences would be discussed and resolved when the two leaders meet.

Nigeria’s population of 220 million is split almost equally between Christians and Muslims. While Christians are among those targeted by extremist groups, analysts and local reports indicate the majority of victims are Muslims living in Nigeria’s predominantly Muslim north, where most attacks occur. Violence in Nigeria stems from various sources including the Boko Haram extremist group, clashes between farmers and herders over dwindling resources, communal rivalries, and ethnic conflicts.

Kimiebi Ebienfa, a spokesperson for Nigeria’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, reiterated the government’s commitment to defend all citizens regardless of race, creed or religion. United States Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth responded to Trump’s order, posting that the Department of War is preparing for action and warning that either Nigeria protects Christians or the US will act against Islamic terrorists.

The upcoming meeting represents a crucial diplomatic effort to resolve tensions between the two nations over security concerns and religious freedom allegations. Nigeria remains one of Africa’s key United States partners, and the outcome of discussions could significantly impact bilateral relations moving forward.