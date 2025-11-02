Tinubu Aide Faces Backlash Over Past Church Attack Warnings

Nigerians have unearthed old social media posts by Olusegun Dada, Special Assistant to President Bola Tinubu on Digital Communications, revealing his previous criticism of government inaction on church attacks, contrasting sharply with his recent defense of Nigeria’s religious tolerance.

The renewed scrutiny followed Trump’s military threat against Nigeria. United States (US) President Donald Trump on Saturday ordered the Pentagon to prepare for potential military action in Nigeria, threatening to cut all aid if the government continues allegedly allowing the killing of Christians. Trump posted that the US may go into Nigeria “guns a blazing” to wipe out Islamic terrorists committing horrible atrocities.

Shortly after Trump’s statement, Dada shared an official government document defending Nigeria’s record on religious freedom. The presidency’s statement, titled Nigeria Stands Firmly as a Democracy Governed by Constitutional Guarantees of Religious Liberty, declared that characterizing Nigeria as religiously intolerant does not reflect national reality. President Tinubu said Nigeria opposes religious persecution and does not encourage it.

Dada captioned his post mentioning the White House. However, Nigerians quickly circulated his historical tweets painting a different picture. In a December 25, 2011 post, he wrote about Boko Haram’s promise to bomb churches on Christmas Day. He stated that President Goodluck Jonathan heard about the threat, along with security chiefs, yet it happened anyway.

On June 17, 2012, Dada lamented ongoing insurgent attacks, noting that regardless of how many Muslims were killed, Boko Haram would continue targeting churches. He stated the government refused to be responsive. Another August 28, 2012 tweet criticized government security handling. He questioned what the function of government was after a senator advised church leaders to beef up their own protection.

Additional recovered tweets show Dada describing Nigerian churches as death traps in 2012 under Jonathan’s presidency. On May 14, 2022, during Muhammadu Buhari’s tenure, he tweeted that churches were being set on fire and called for a state of emergency before things deteriorated further.

The contrast sparked widespread criticism on social media. Multiple users accused Dada of hypocrisy, noting his current role defending the administration on issues he previously condemned. Some pointed out that his stance changed after joining government, suggesting politics rather than principle motivated his positions.

Trump’s designation of Nigeria as a Country of Particular Concern (CPC) for religious freedom violations triggered the controversy. On Friday, Trump claimed Christianity faces an existential threat in Nigeria, stating radical Islamists are responsible for mass slaughter. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth responded to Trump’s order, confirming the Department of War is preparing for action.

The designation followed pressure from Republican lawmakers, particularly Senator Ted Cruz of Texas, who rallied evangelical Christians to urge Congress to designate Nigeria as a religious freedom violator. According to Intersociety, a Nigerian based non governmental organization (NGO), at least 7,087 Christians were killed across Nigeria in the first 220 days of 2025, averaging 32 deaths daily. The report attributed killings to approximately 22 jihadist organizations operating in the West African nation.

Nigeria’s government strongly contests these claims. Tinubu said religious freedom and tolerance have been core tenets of national identity and shall always remain so. The Foreign Affairs Ministry spokesperson reiterated commitment to protecting citizens of all religions. Like America, Nigeria has no option but to celebrate diversity, officials stated.

However, analysts note both Christians and Muslims have been victims of attacks by radical Islamists. Violence in the country stems from varying factors: some incidents are religiously motivated affecting both groups, while others arise from disputes between farmers and herders over limited resources, as well as communal and ethnic tensions. Local reports indicate most victims are Muslims living in Nigeria’s predominantly Muslim north.

The Nigerian Senate introduced a motion to correct what it describes as dangerous misrepresentations of security challenges as Christian genocide. Sponsored by Senator Mohammed Ali Ndume and co sponsored by several others, the motion seeks to address what lawmakers call inadequate verification by foreign media outlets and advocacy groups amplifying the narrative.

Nigeria was first placed on the CPC list in 2020 over systematic violations of religious freedom. The Biden administration removed the designation in November 2021, one day after then Secretary of State Antony Blinken visited Nigeria. Trump’s Friday announcement restores that designation.

Dada’s contradictory positions underscore broader debates about political messaging versus consistent principle in Nigerian governance. His historical criticism of Jonathan and Buhari administrations for failing to protect churches now sits uncomfortably alongside his current defense of Tinubu’s record on the same issue. Social media users noted that past presidents Tinubu himself criticized Jonathan over similar church killings in January 2014, describing them as proof of incompetence.

The controversy highlights tensions between Nigeria’s domestic narrative on religious tolerance and international perceptions shaped by documented violence statistics. While government officials insist no faith is under siege, advocacy groups continue documenting attacks on religious communities across Nigeria’s religiously divided landscape.