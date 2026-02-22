Tinny Set to Rock Bukom as Ghana’s Boxing Future Takes Centre Stage

Veteran Ghanaian rapper Tinny will perform live at the Bukom Boxing Arena on Friday, 27 February 2026, adding musical spectacle to what promises to be one of the most consequential amateur boxing nights in Ghana this year, as the Ghana Boxing Federation (GBF) stages the finals of the 2026 National Individual Amateur Boxing Championship from 6pm.

The GBF will stage the finals with 24 boxers competing across 12 weight categories. The stakes extend well beyond domestic titles. The championship serves as the primary selection platform for Ghana’s Black Bombers national amateur boxing team, with leading finalists and select losing semifinalists to be considered for the national squad as Ghana prepares for major international competitions, including the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland, from 23 July to 2 August, and the Youth Olympic Games qualifiers in Dakar, Senegal.

The addition of Tinny to the programme reflects boxing’s longstanding relationship with Ghanaian popular culture. Nii Addo Quaynor, known professionally as Tinny, has been one of Ghana’s most enduring rap figures since breaking through in 1994, building a career that has taken him from Fun World performances at the National Theatre to international stages over three decades. His presence at Bukom, a venue that has historically been as much a community festival ground as a sporting arena, is expected to deepen the atmosphere for what organisers anticipate will be a full house.

Wisdom Boxing Club heads into the finals as the dominant force, having secured finalist spots in five weight categories, the light flyweight, bantamweight, lightweight, light welterweight, and welterweight divisions, after recording 19 victories during the preliminary rounds. The club’s internal clash in the light welterweight final is among the most anticipated bouts of the evening.

The GBF National Individual Amateur Boxing Championship preliminary rounds attracted 145 boxers from across Ghana, including teams from the Upper West, Volta, Central, Ashanti, and Northern regions, as well as the Ghana Armed Forces and Ghana Prisons Service.

The tournament attracted backing from corporate sponsors including Twellium Industries, Freight Consult, Base Pharmaceuticals, Promasidor, Madar Soap, and Guinness Ghana. The Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC) and the National Sports Authority (NSA) have also supported the event. A token gate charge will apply for general admission, with dignitaries, ambassadors, and international agency representatives among the invited guests.