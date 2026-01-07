Tinny Refuses Apology Despite Andy Dosty Criticism Over Insults

Ghanaian rapper Tinny has firmly rejected calls to apologize for insulting media personalities during interviews, telling Hitz FM’s Andy Dosty that he stands by his actions and believes his conduct is justified.

During a heated on air exchange monitored by MyNewsGh, Andy Dosty pressed the veteran hiplife artist to acknowledge fault and stop verbally attacking radio and television presenters. Tinny maintained that his intentions were being misunderstood and that critics should judge him based on their own perspectives rather than expect an immediate apology.

What I do, that be your mind, Tinny responded. Me, I know what I do is good. He dismissed calls for contrition, suggesting that judgment should be left to time rather than public pressure. Maybe as time goes on, you go talk sorry, the 42 year old rapper stated, indicating he was not convinced he owed anyone an apology at the moment.

Tinny also questioned the narrative forming around him, pointing to how video clips and social media commentary circulate online and shape public opinion. When you see that video, they say this one be legend, that one be legend, he said. So the person be legend where he no go lie?

Despite repeated appeals from Andy Dosty for him to simply say sorry and move forward, Tinny remained unconvinced that his perspective required adjustment. Take me like that, he said. Say what I do is no good, but me, I know what I do is good.

The exchange comes amid ongoing controversy surrounding Tinny’s recent media appearances, where he has allegedly insulted fellow musicians and media personalities without consequence. Andy Dosty openly challenged the rapper during the interview, insisting that friendship should not excuse public misconduct.

You go on a radio station, you grant an interview, and then you insult people, and it’s like everybody is handling you with kids’ gloves, Andy Dosty said. Radio presenters are quiet. Even DJs are quiet. That one, I no understand. The veteran broadcaster made it clear that his criticism was rooted in concern rather than hostility, stressing that personal ties should not prevent honest confrontation.

You are my friend, you are my brother, and that’s exactly why I’m telling you this straight to your face, Andy stated. If something is wrong, it’s wrong. He added that the situation was disappointing, especially given Tinny’s status and influence within Ghana’s entertainment industry.

For me, I’m disappointed, Andy said. If we say we’re here to settle something, then let’s be honest about it. Calling for reflection, he urged Tinny to consider how his actions affect perceptions of legacy and respect within Ghana’s music space. It’s about time we respect our legacy, he said. All fingers are not equal, but we for know where to draw the line.

The confrontation stems from previous incidents, including a 2022 controversy when Tinny called Stonebwoy, Prince Tsegah and Mercury Quaye a bunch of fools during an interview on Okay FM. The comments followed reports that Stonebwoy had settled a GH₵2,000 debt on Tinny’s behalf to retrieve his confiscated car from Taifa Police Station.

Tinny, whose real name is Nii Addo Quaynor, broke into the predominantly Twi dominated hiplife music scene in 2003 with his fast rhyming raps and punch lines in Ga. His debut hit Makola Kwakwe became a number one song in Ghana, establishing him as one of the youngest stars in the hiplife game.

Born on January 19, 1982 in Osu, Accra, Tinny began performing at age eight at parties and funfairs. By 1994, he was performing at Fun World, an entertainment programme organized every Sunday at the National Theatre. His breakthrough came when producer Hammer of The Last Two secured a recording deal for him with Abraham Ohene Djan at OM Studios.

Tinny’s fame increased when he was featured on the remix of Oye Ohene, and he went on to collaborate with artists including Paa Dogo, Obrafour, K.K. Fosu, Bandana and Okra. In 2007, MTV selected him to have his video for Incomplete shot by world renowned director Rachel Watanabe Batton. The following year, he recorded a single with Ja Rule when the American rapper performed at the Ghana Music Awards.

The rapper also featured in the BET Hip Hop Awards (BET) International Cypher Ghana alongside Reggie Rockstone, Sarkodie, D Black, Edem, Kwaku T and Baby G in 2010. His knack for making Ga proverbs sound appealing and his distinct rhyming flow endeared him to youth across Africa while winning respect from native Ga speaking people.

In 2009, Cadbury launched a campaign using Tinny’s track Zingolo to raise funds for cocoa growing communities through CARE, which funds education in Ghana’s cocoa growing regions. The Zingolo single was made available on iTunes, with proceeds supporting development programmes.

Tinny’s career has been marked by both musical success and controversy. He has released five studio albums since his debut and maintained his position as an A list artist in Ghana. However, he has been involved in multiple public disputes with fellow artists including Kwaw Kese, Shatta Wale and D Black over the years.

The current standoff with Andy Dosty reflects broader tensions within Ghana’s entertainment industry about respect, accountability and how established artists should conduct themselves in public forums. While Tinny maintains his right to express himself freely, critics argue that veteran musicians should model better behavior for younger artists entering the industry.

Andy Dosty’s willingness to confront Tinny directly on air represents a departure from what he described as the kid gloves treatment that has allowed the rapper’s conduct to continue without meaningful consequences. The broadcaster’s frustration appears rooted in the belief that Tinny’s legacy and influence carry responsibilities that extend beyond musical talent.

The clash highlights ongoing debates within Ghanaian entertainment about where freedom of expression ends and professional courtesy begins, particularly for artists who have achieved legendary status within their genres. Whether Tinny will eventually apologize remains unclear, with the rapper suggesting that only time will determine if contrition becomes necessary.